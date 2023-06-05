Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s AR/VR headset has finally been announced

Breaking News: The Apple Vision Pro has been revealed, we’ll be updating this story as we learn more.

Apple has just unveiled its long-awaited AR/VR headset dubbed Apple Vision Pro, looking to take the AR and VR markets by storm with a ludicrously premium design with top-end hardware and Apple’s signature software experience that blows practically every other headset on the market out of the water.

The headset is designed to bring your favourite iPhone apps to the real world, overlaying digital content into the real world and boasting a few genuine firsts like EyeSight, a novel way for people to see the user’s eyes even when wearing the headset, and controller-less input using voice, eyes and hands.

When will Apple Vision Pro be released?

As confirmed by Apple at WWDC 2023, the Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset will be available early next year in the US.

How much will Apple Vision Pro cost?

This one’s the kicker, especially if you were hoping for something that cost a similar amount to Meta’s affordable Quest 2 headset, with Apple’s Reality Pro headset costing an eye-watering $3499 making it the most expensive consumer-focused standalone VR/AR headset on the market in 2023, beating even the pricey Meta Quest Pro and Vive Elite XR headsets.

Design and display

A report from The Information claims that the Apple Reality Pro is composed of two 8K displays in front of the eyes that boast advanced eye-tracking technology, with at least 12 tracking cameras that can feed information into the display. However, the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claims that Sony is currently making 4K 4000×4000 displays for the Apple Headset, making it unclear if this headset will boast an 8K or 4K resolution.

It should come with attached hand bands that can be swapped out and attached to the face via mesh-like material. There will be spatial audio akin to that offered by the AirPods Pro, and you may be able to control the device via a “thimble-like device to be worn on a person’s finger.” This is based on a render of the product from Ian Zelbo, which can be seen below, which looks to be the best impression of what the Apple Headset could look like.

Looking further at the design, Apple’s recent patent (via Apple Insider) shows us two rings that suggest the headset will be able to track specific finger and hand movements. These two rings fit on the thumb and index finger of the user which should be able to track what the user is holding, whether that be an object like an Apple Pencil or something within the virtual world.

Specs and Features

Mark Gurman suggests that the headset will include external cameras that can test features like hand-tracking and gesture control, which should make outside movements more accurate. This also includes the idea of being able to type in the air using a virtual keyboard, although this has not been confirmed.

Moreover, Gurman claimed that this headset will require a lot of power, with some suggesting that it may come with the new M2 chipset alongside 16GB of RAM. While the M2 is not the most powerful chipset from the company, it should offer enough power and energy efficiency. It’s also possible that Apple will create a completely new chip, with suggestions of an Apple X1 processor.

The naming convention that is set to be applied to the new headset looks to have changed over recent months (according to Bloomberg). The operating system was originally slated as “realityOS” but is not set to be called “xrOS“. “xr” traditionally denotes “mixed reality”, potentially lining up with rumours that the Apple headset will be able to switch between AR and VR.

xrOS looks set to take full advantage of augmented reality to try and enhance your daily life, with features to augment activities like playing games to watching TV, movies and sports as well as, in modern Apple fashion, a focus on fitness.

The Information reports the headset is going to offer up the ability for any user to create AR apps, with Siri being the key input. It’s unclear how exactly this will work, but it aims to allow those without coding experience to develop experiences within xrOS. Unsurprisingly, FaceTime will be supported, along with a significant upgrade that will see the user’s face and body presented in virtual reality.

According to Kuo (via 9to5mac) the headset will even come with a 96W MacBook charger to power it, although some other reports have suggested that an external battery pack will be necessary, which could offer up to two hours of power (via Tom’s Guide). Additionally, Kuo (via 9to5mac) mentioned that the Apple Headset will feature multiple processors to provide even more power.