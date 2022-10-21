United States Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Max Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers title at Suzuka, but all the talk this week at the Circuit of the Americas will be about whether Red Bull will be punished for breaching the cost cap measures.

And one of the punishments could be that Verstappen could lose his 2021 title. While that sounds unlikely at the moment, the other teams have been putting pressure on the FIA to act and take Red Bull to account.

And while the drivers and constructors championships are pretty much sewn up for this, the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes are still competing for second place behind the Bulls as they look to finish the season in a positive fashion.

The race to be best of the rest is also a topic of hot debate, with Alpine and McLaren still contesting fourth place with not much love lost between those two teams.

It doesn’t look like teams will be looking to take their foot of pedal even as the season winds down. To find out how to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the United States F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the United States Grand Prix start?

The United States Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8pm UK time on Sunday October 23rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 21st October

8pm – Practice 1

11pm – Practice 2

Saturday 22nd October

8pm – Practice 3

11pm – United States Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 23rd October

8pm – United States Grand Prix race

How to watch the United States F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free United States F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 starts at 8.30am the next day on Sunday the 23rd. Race highlights begin early Monday morning at 00.30am, so you’ll be wanting to stay up late if you don’t want to be spoiled.

If you miss the live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

