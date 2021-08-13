Football is back, though it didn’t really have much of a holiday to speak of with a summer of Euro and Olympic football.

After a season of restrictions, fans will have a choice between going to the grounds or watching the action from the comfort of their homes.

If you are sitting at home, you’ll want the best quality possible to follow your favourite team, so here’s our guide on how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR for the 2021/221 season.

Where can I watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

There are three avenues of watching the Premier League 2021/22 season in 4K, although one of those options won’t really kick into gear until later in the year.

Option number one is Sky Q. The British broadcaster brought HDR to its platform in 2020 and announced that the Tokyo Olympics and the English Premier League will herald the beginning of its live broadcasts in HDR. The first match of their HDR coverage starts with Brentford vs Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on August 13th.

To watch Sky Q’s HDR coverage, you’ll need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription with HDR subscribers needing to press the red button during a game to view the 4K HDR feed.

The second option is the BT Sport route. BT doesn’t have as many matches as Sky, but has been producing 4K HDR football programming for longer. BT Sport customers need a subscription to BT Sport Ultimate to view in 4K HDR, with a connection speed of 30Mbps recommended.

The third option won’t happen until much later in the year. Amazon Prime will be streaming 20 matches during December via its Prime Video service. You will need a Prime Video subscription to view the matches (as of August 2021 Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial). Amazon recommends a internet speed of at least 15Mbps for watching content in 4K HDR.

What do I need to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

The main, and most obvious component is having a 4K HDR compatible TV. 4K HDR TVs are the norm now rather than the outlier, though not all 4K TVs are made equal. For the best performance you’ll need to shop further up price range.

Sky subscribers will have their Sky Q box (you can check this page for which Sky Q boxes are compatible), while BT Sport and Amazon Prime customers will need a subscription to the relevant tier and access to a 4K capable device and display to watch it on.

So, for example, the Roku Express 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K partnered with a 4K TV will do.

Other devices that support BT Sport include the PS4 Pro, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV 4K, Roku 4K devices and Xbox Series S and X. The PS5 is not yet supported by the BT Sport app but seems to be in the pipeline.

You can count on Prime Video being supported by all those devices in 4K, as well as Amazon’s own Fire TV Cube.

What Premier League matches can I watch in 4K HDR?

We’ve listed all the fixtures viewable in 4K HDR until the end of August. They include:

Friday 13th August 2021

Brentford v Arsenal – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 14th August 2021

Man Utd v Leeds United – 12.30pm, BT Sport Ultimate

Norwich City v Liverpool – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 15th August 2021

Newcastle United v West Ham United – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Man City – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 21st August 2021

Liverpool v Burnley – 12.30pm, BT Sport Ultimate

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Southampton v Man Utd – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Arsenal v Chelsea – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 23rd August 2021

West Ham United v Leicester City – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 28th August 2021

Man City v Arsenal – 12.30pm, BT Sport Ultimate

Liverpool v Chelsea – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 29th August 2021