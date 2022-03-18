How to watch F1 in HDR

F1 is back and the first weekend sees the season start its engines at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After the dramatic end to last season where Max Verstappen controversially pipped Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race, we’re back to square one in more ways than one. The new formula has brought about the most radical change for the cars in decades, with F1 reintroducing ground effect designs that were last seen in the early 80s in an effort to tighten up the field and improve racing.

Unless you are lucky enough to buy yourself a ticket to watch a Grand Prix in person, your best bet is to catch the action from the comfort of your couch. Here’s our guide on how to watch the 2022 Formula One season in 4K HDR – for the very first time.

Where can I watch the Formula One in 4K HDR?

There is only one place in the UK where you can watch F1 cars in 4K HDR, so it’s not like you even have any choice in the matter.

And the place to catch the action is Sky. Sky has the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK until 2024, so if you want to keep up with all the action live, you’ll need either the Sky Q box, Sky Glass TV or NOW subscription.

The first two options offer the opportunity of watching the live broadcast in 4K HDR, the first time that’s happened as previous seasons where only shown in vanilla 4K.

What do I need to watch the F1 in 4K HDR?

The main component to have is a 4K HDR compatible TV. Of course, 4K HDR TVs come in many sizes (and prices) but if you want the best picture quality you’ll have to shop further up the price range.

If you are a Sky subscriber, or interested in the Sky package, there is the convenience of the Sky Glass TV. Launched in late 2021, this collates all the content available through Sky in a HDR TV with a built-in Atmos speaker system. Our thoughts on Sky Glass were mixed, the HDR performance in particular was not the punchy or bright performance we’d expected.

Our recommendation would be pairing a Sky Q box (both 1TB and 2TB options support HLG HDR) with a TV of your own choice. And in order to watch in UHD 4K, you need to have the Ultra HD add-ons to access HDR content. When you watch a live sports broadcast, there should be a prompt that asks you whether you want to watch in UHD. Follow the instructions and you’re off to the races.