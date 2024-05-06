Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 17 Slim reported to feature 6.55-inch display

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to an analyst, iPhone 17 is set to replace the ‘Plus’ model with a ‘Slim’ model featuring a 6.55-inch screen.

2024 will likely be the year of the iPhone 16, but looking ahead to the 2025 iPhone, analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reports that Apple will ditch the iPhone 17 Plus in favor of an iPhone 17 Slim.

According to Young, via MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Slim will sport a 6.55-inch display, down from the 6.69-inch display of iPhone 15 Plus. The theory here is that Apple wants to further differentiate the Slim from the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, especially so the smaller base iPhone and larger Pro Max iPhone.

This makes sense in the context of earlier reports that suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be getting larger displays. So, an iPhone 17 lineup may scale up linearly in size from the base iPhone 17 to Pro Max, as opposed to the current configuration of iPhone display sizes.

Currently, iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have 6.12-inch displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max have 6.69-inch displays. Getting a bigger display on a more premium phone certainly makes some sense, but folks who just want a larger display and not a more powerful phone may not agree.

Either way, this speculation is focused on iPhone 17, not the iPhone 16 that’s expected to be announced this year. iPhone 17 won’t be officially unveiled until 2025, likely in September. So, don’t get too excited yet, and don’t fret if you’re planning on a big screen coming with the iPhone 16 Plus.

Of course, these are all just rumors at the moment, so take them with a grain of salt, especially considering that the iPhone 17 lineup is still a ways out.

