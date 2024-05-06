Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Pencil Pro referenced by Apple’s homepage in Japan

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

An eagle-eyed observer noticed the source code for Apple’s homepage in Japan refers to the Apple Pencil Pro.

Originally posted on Twitter, and then confirmed by MacRumors, it looks like a new Apple product has leaked: the Apple Pencil Pro. The source code, through translation, references a hand holding the Apple Pencil Pro and drawing. Similar could not be found on Apple’s homepages in other countries, though.

While this could very well be a mistake or some sort of translation error, rumors have been continuously popping up to suggest a new Apple Pencil is on the way and will be announced during Apple’s May ‘Let loose’ event. Considering the event takes place tomorrow, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Rumored features of a new Apple Pencil include support for new gestures, haptic feedback, and even Vision Pro integration. A new Apple Pencil wouldn’t be much of a surprise, either: the only Apple Pencil update we’ve seen since the second-generation launched in 2018 was a minor USB-C update in 2023.

Of course, these are all just rumors right now, so don’t take anything for granted just yet. It’s also possible that a new Apple Pencil is on the way but won’t be announced at the Let loose event. Nonetheless, a new Pencil has been expected for some time, and it being mentioned on Apple’s site makes a lot of sense.

Other anticipated announcements at the Apple Event include new iPad Pros featuring Apple’s M4 chip, a new 12.9-inch iPad Air, and a refreshed Magic Keyboard. A new Pencil would fit nicely into an iPad-focused event, especially if other peripherals like the Magic Keyboard make an appearance.

Keep an eye out for information, and make sure to tune into Apple’s Let loose event if you’re looking for all the latest developments in the world of Apple.

