 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Surface Laptop Go is 2021’s Best Student Laptop

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Surface Laptop Go has won the Best Student Laptop crown at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go won the award after wowing Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones when he tested the device in December 2020. Jones awarded the device an impressive 4.5/5 in his in-depth review praising its stellar value, compact design and comfortable to use keyboard.

“The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic device at a super-affordable price. It offers decent performance and comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike,” wrote Jones in his Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review.

“Its dinky size, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard make it an absolute bargain for those who want an ultra-portable productivity machine; it’s ideal for students, office workers and social media snoopers.”

The Surface Laptop Go overcame stiff competition to earn this year’s top spot. A number of other top-notch student laptops including the MacBook Air M1, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 and Acer Chromebook Spin 513 were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews are a yearly event designed to celebrate the best products and brands we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how the device performed during testing, how we found using it in real life and how it compares to other products on the market.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 will run all week with new winners being announced every morning. You can see what to expect on each day in the below schedule.

You might like…

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Ryan Jones 1 year ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.