Trusted Reviews Awards: The Surface Laptop Go is 2021’s Best Student Laptop

The Surface Laptop Go has won the Best Student Laptop crown at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go won the award after wowing Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones when he tested the device in December 2020. Jones awarded the device an impressive 4.5/5 in his in-depth review praising its stellar value, compact design and comfortable to use keyboard.

“The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic device at a super-affordable price. It offers decent performance and comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike,” wrote Jones in his Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review.

“Its dinky size, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard make it an absolute bargain for those who want an ultra-portable productivity machine; it’s ideal for students, office workers and social media snoopers.”

The Surface Laptop Go overcame stiff competition to earn this year’s top spot. A number of other top-notch student laptops including the MacBook Air M1, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 and Acer Chromebook Spin 513 were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews are a yearly event designed to celebrate the best products and brands we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how the device performed during testing, how we found using it in real life and how it compares to other products on the market.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 will run all week with new winners being announced every morning. You can see what to expect on each day in the below schedule.