Trusted Reviews Awards: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is 2021’s Best Switch Game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has won the Best Nintendo Switch Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD wowed reviewer Ryan Jones when he played it earlier this year, with it scoring an impressive 4.5/5. Jones praised it for its impressive visuals, stellar dungeon levels and fantastic combat.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a fantastic remake, with Nintendo elevating the visuals and adding many quality-of-life improvements,” wrote Jones in his The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.

“The introduction of physical controls is the best addition, providing a secondary option for those who despise motion controls. With some of the best dungeons in the series, and a unique take on combat, Skyward Sword HD is a must-play for Zelda fans and Switch owners.”

The game had to fend off strong competition to win the award, with top titles including New Pokémon Snap, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury also being shortlisted.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is made based on how the game performed during lab testing and our experience playing it.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the best products we’ve tested and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back regularly!

