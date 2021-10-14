Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 wins Best Monitor

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has won the Best Monitor category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The monitor overcame strong competition from the HP E27d G4, LG UltraGear 38GN950 and HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor to secure the victory.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 impressed during testing offering buyers a flexible unit that could double as a home office monitor and bedroom TV. As reviewer Alastair Stevenson noted in our in-depth Samsung Smart Monitor M7 review:

“The Smart Monitor M7 doesn’t excel in any one area. However, by delivering solid performance across the board, plus the added benefits of Samsung’s smart TV functionality, it earns a place as one of the best options for people living and working from home in small or shared accommodation.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Editor’s Choice category winners are chosen by our team of product experts. The decision is based on technical performance, how we found using it day-to-day and how it compares to the competition.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly digital event that celebrates the best products we’ve tested and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. This year, for the second time running, it’s being run as a purely digital event, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

