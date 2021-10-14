 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 wins Best Monitor

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has won the Best Monitor category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The monitor overcame strong competition from the HP E27d G4, LG UltraGear 38GN950 and HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor to secure the victory.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 impressed during testing offering buyers a flexible unit that could double as a home office monitor and bedroom TV. As reviewer Alastair Stevenson noted in our in-depth Samsung Smart Monitor M7 review:

“The Smart Monitor M7 doesn’t excel in any one area. However, by delivering solid performance across the board, plus the added benefits of Samsung’s smart TV functionality, it earns a place as one of the best options for people living and working from home in small or shared accommodation.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Editor’s Choice category winners are chosen by our team of product experts. The decision is based on technical performance, how we found using it day-to-day and how it compares to the competition.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly digital event that celebrates the best products we’ve tested and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. This year, for the second time running, it’s being run as a purely digital event, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be unveiling new winners everyday this week using the below schedule.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

