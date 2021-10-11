 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The iPad Air 4 is this year’s Best Tablet

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Apple iPad Air 4 has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Tablet Editor’s Choice Award.

The iPad Air hedged off strong competition from the iPad Pro (2021) and Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition to win the prize. The device wowed Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker, scoring a perfect 5/5 when he reviewed the iPad Air 4 at the end of last year.

In it he praised its lightweight, design, stellar screen, reliable battery life and excellent software, concluding:

“The iPad Air 4 is a truly excellent tablet, especially for the £599/$599 price. It even makes the iPad Pro 11-inch a tough sell, as the only real benefit is the faster display (among other smaller differences like the addition of LiDAR).

“Thanks to the new design, excellent fingerprint sensor, great accessory support and USB-C, the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet you can buy right now.”

Best Tablet is the second win Apple’s secured at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max won the Best Camera Phone category.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how the device scored during testing, our experience using them and how they compare to competing products in the market.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event celebrating the best products and most influential brands we’ve worked with over the last year. We’re running it as a purely digital event for the second year running due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event will last the full week and see us unveil a fresh batch of winners each day. You can see a breakdown of what to expect each day in the schedule below.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
