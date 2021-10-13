 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde wins Best Fan

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde has earned a place as one of 2021 coolest pieces of tech, winning the Best Fan category at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde beat stiff competition from the Duux Whisper Flex Smart, Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool and Evapolar evaSMART to win the Editor’s Choice Award.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde impressed Home Technology Editor during testing, offering powerful purification, excellent smart controls and solid cooling and heating performance. The combination let the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde score 4.5/5.

“It may be about as expensive as buying a separate fan, heater and air purifier, but the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde does it all in one neat package. And, it’s brilliant at all three jobs, doing them efficiently and quietly,” wrote Ludlow in his Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde review.

“Excellent smart controls finish off the package, giving you app and voice control, plus brilliant automation tools. The addition of formaldehyde detection and cleaning help clean your air of another dangerous element, but owners of the previous Pure Hot+Cool won’t find enough here to make upgrading worthwhile.”

Best Fan is the second award picked up Dyson this year, with its Dyson V15 Detect also winning Best Vacuum,

The Editor’s Choice Awards are chosen by our team of top-notch product reviewers. Outside of rare special exceptions, to be considered for the shortlist any product must score at least 4/5 recommended. The final winner is chosen based on key factors including, how it performed during lab testing and our experience using it day-to-day.

Make sure to keep checking back this week as we’ll be announcing a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 winners every morning. You can keep track of what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best smart thermostats 2021: Save on heating costs now

Best smart thermostats 2021: Save on heating costs now

David Ludlow 3 weeks ago
Best Fan 2021: Cooling and purifying fans to beat the heat

Best Fan 2021: Cooling and purifying fans to beat the heat

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best smart home devices 2020 – how to build a smart home

Best smart home devices 2020 – how to build a smart home

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.