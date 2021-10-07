The games you need to play on the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is launching this week, boasting a handful of upgrades over the standard model such as an improved screen, sturdier stand and expanded storage.

But what good is hardware without games? If you’re planning on buying the Switch OLED this week, then we’ve done you a favour by listing all of the games to play on the new system to make the very most out of the new improvements.

Metroid Dread

This is an obvious one, with Nintendo deciding to launch the latest chapter in the Metroid series alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED console.

The bold and bright colours of Samus Aran’s suit, contrasted with the dark, shadowy environments of planet ZDR, look fantastic on the OLED screen with far more depth to the colours compared to the LCD panel on the standard Switch.

The slightly larger screen provides more space for the action-packed 3D cutscenes too, which are one of the highlights of Metroid Dread. There are plenty of bundles that pack Metroid Dread with the Switch OLED too, so it feels like an obvious purchase if you plan on upgrading your Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I was blown away by how good Breath of the Wild looked on the Switch OLED in portable mode, with more vivid colours on display in the opening sequence as Link looks out across the Hyrule landscape.

The colourful artwork on display here is well suited to the capabilities of OLED tech, especially during night cycles with the OLED screen being more capable than LCD at producing deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Breath of the Wild is already a gorgeous game, so it makes a lot of sense to revisit it with OLED for an even more dazzling experience. It’s also a good opportunity to check out the DLC if you missed out on it during the first playthrough.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is another bright and colourful game that looks even better on the new OLED screen, but it can also benefit from a number of other improvements to the Switch OLED console.

Firstly, the bigger and sturdier stand allows you to easily prop up the Switch for table-top play. This makes it more ideal for portable multiplayer sessions, whether you’re on a plane, in a pub or at home with somebody else hogging the TV.

There’s also a new Ethernet port located on the dock, which should allow for a smoother internet connection when playing in TV mode. This should come in handy if you often like to engage with the online multiplayer in Mario Kart.

Splatoon 2

Nintendo loves its games to have lots and lots of bright colours, and Splatoon 2 is no different. The multiple paint colours that cover the battle arenas will look more vibrant on the Switch OLED.

Of course, the inclusion of the Ethernet port on the dock will also be very useful here, allowing for a wired internet connection for online multiplayer. This should result in faster and more consistent internet speeds, reducing the chances of network issues getting in the way of a victory.

And with Splatoon 3 set to launch next year, it’s a good time to hop into the multiplayer shooter to brush up on your paintball skills.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are already plenty of reasons to hop back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially with the new seasonal content heading our way very soon. But the Switch OLED is one of the biggest incentives in my books, giving your island a visual boost without having to give Tom Nook a penny.

However, it’s important to remember that you can’t export save data for New Horizons over to a new Switch console as you do with other games. Instead, you’ll need to download the Island Transfer Tool from the Switch eShop on both your original Switch and the new OLED model.

You won’t be able to keep your island on both Switch consoles, so make sure you only want to access it via the OLED model before doing the transfer.