Sony raises prices of PC games in certain regions

Ruben Circelli
Sony has been quietly raising prices on its PC games on Steam across a number of different regions.

Inflation may be slowly going down, but prices are still getting higher. When it comes to Sony’s PC games available on Steam, Sony has raised prices in the following countries: Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Japan, and South Korea. Games affected include Sackboy, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War.

As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, these games had their prices raised somewhere between April 14th and April 19th. Prices vary, but in general, it seems to be the case that games now cost more or less depending on the year they were released in. For example, Returnal may likely have a higher price since it came out in 2021 than does Horizon Zero Dawn that came out in 2017. Here are what PlayStation games cost on PC now, depending on country:

  • Argentina: 8499 to 9999 Pesos
  • Canada: $64.99 to $79.99
  • Chile: 35000 to 42000 Pesos
  • China: 345 to 414 RMB
  • Colombia: 184000 to 219000 Pesos
  • Japan: 6490 to 7590 Yen
  • South Korea: 52800 to 62800 Won

Sony hasn’t formally announced these pricing changes, and it’s unclear if prices will also be increased on digital storefronts outside of Steam. It’s also unclear if this is an indication that prices on Sony PC games will be increased on Steam in other territories, like the US or the UK. However, to be fair, the price increases here are generally in the range of $5 to $10 USD, which isn’t the worst.

Nonetheless, paying more for a thing you paid less for yesterday isn’t exactly the most inspiring news. If you live in an affected region, you’d do well to check out other digital storefronts and retailers first to see if you can find yourself a better deal. Unfortunately, games have been seeing their prices increase since the PS5/Series X generation began, and we wouldn’t necessarily expect games to start getting cheaper anytime soon.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

