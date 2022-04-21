Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: All the latest news and leaks

Samsung is soon due to launch another entry in its premium smartwatch series – here’s all that we know about the Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung tends to release a new smartwatch every year, and it seems like a new one is in the works for 2022. We’ve been highly impressed with previous entries in the Galaxy Watch series, which are among the best smartwatches that we’ve tested, so we have equally high hopes for this newest addition to the line-up. Read on to learn all we know about it so far.

We’ve not yet got firm information on when the Galaxy Watch 5 could be released, but Samsung has set a strong pattern with previous releases, so it’s reasonable to assume that it will arrive around August. Just take a look at when these previous entries in the series first made their debuts:

Given this strong tendency, we’d be surprised if the Galaxy Watch 5 didn’t arrive in August 2022.

Price

Obviously there’s not yet been any official word yet on the price, but the Galaxy Watch 4 cost £249/$249/€279 and so we would presume that the new wearable will appear at roughly the same price point. If rumours leading up to launch indicate a much greater feature set then that estimate may be revised upwards, but for the time being we don’t have reason to believe that a big price hike is on the way.

Rumours and Specifications

So far, there are relatively few rumours circulating about the forthcoming wearable, but what we have heard has been reasonably encouraging.

For starters, there’s evidence that a temperature sensor will be installed on the new watch. According to the Korean source ET News this new function will measure your skin temperature, which is a particularly important health indicator for feverish symptoms and the female ovulation cycle.

On top of that, SamMobile has revealed information that points to a battery increase on the new series of watches. In a regulatory filing, it was uncovered that the new wearable is set to have a battery capacity of 276mAh, which would represent a modest upgrade on the 247mAh battery you’ll find in the 40mm edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Additionally, this site also claims that there could be a Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5, which would be a first in the series. This edition would apparently boast an even bigger 572mAh battery, though it’s worth noting that this model is apparently “not 100% confirmed” at this stage, so it may be best to treat this rumour with a healthy dose of scepticism.