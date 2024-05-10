Loewe presents Kylian Mbappé themed We. HEAR pro Bluetooth speaker

Loewer has partnered with superstar French footballer Kylian Mbappé to launch its latest range of Bluetooth wireless speakers.

This is a limited edition wireless speaker, with this speaker marking the first product collaboration in a new partnership with the PSG frontman.

The We. Hear Pro x Kylian Mbappé features 100W of power (Class-D amplifier), and an array of drivers and passive bass radiators to produce what Loewe claims is a “deeply immersive listening experience”, outputting a sound described as both powerful and pristine.

The sound output has been optimised for horizontal placement, and you can customise the sound to have it the way you want it.

Though fairly big for a portable speaker, it does come with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying about; and when used outside it’ll be able to repel splashes of water and dust with its IPX6 certification. Battery life is up to 24 hours, and fast-charging functionality can top the speaker up in just two hours. If you find other devices are short of battery life, you could plug them into the speaker and have it doubled up as a power bank.

Also onbaord is Loewe’s true wireless multi-pairing functionality that allows the user to sync up to 14 speakers (if you have that many!) all at once to create a big, enveloping sound. If you get a call when your smartphone is connected to the speaker, the built-in microphone allows you to take it hands-free.

Available in denim, neon, and black finishes, the Loewe We. HEAR pro x Kylian Mbappé goes on sale in May 2024, priced at £255.