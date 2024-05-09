Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audio-Technica shows off limited edition wood headphone at Munich High End

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Audio-Technica affair with wooden headphones continues with the ATH-WBLTD, which builds upon the success of the ATH-WB2022.

Only 300 pairs are to be made available for this pair of portable (yes, portable) headphones when they go on sale.

The headphones have been tuned specifically for analogue connections, its new 45mm HD drivers are intended to help create a “responsive and expressive soundscape”. The integration of a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated diaphragm is claimed to be able to reveal the “subtlest tones in audio from the “lowest frequencies to the highest”.

The earcup housings are made from three layers of solid flame maple, walnut, and mahogany; which have been chosen to produce a beautiful grain finish and “superior acoustic and vibration-damping properties”. The hosuings have been hand polished by the artisans at Fujigen Inc., a leading manaufacturer in Japane of guitars.

The stitched earpads and headband are made from smooth, highly durable sheepskin to help keep comfort levels high, while the mageniusm alloy headphone arm is angled to provide the best fit when worn.

While the headphones can’t be folded inwards, they can be folded flat to slip inside the carry case, while accessories include two detachable 1.2m cables with A2DC (Audio Designed Detachable Coaxial) connectors, one with a dual-sided balanced cable with 4.4mm 5-pole plugs, and the other with a 3.5mm stereo mini plus. A 6.3mm adapter is also included for connecting to other audio sources.

You may want to take a sharp intake of breath once you hear the price, however, with the Audio-Technica ATH-WBLTD priced at £1599 / €1799. They’re on sale right now, so if you don want to get this limited edition pair of headphones, stop reading this article and head to the Audio-Technica website now.

You might like…

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro toughens up one of the best smartwatches around

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro toughens up one of the best smartwatches around

Jon Mundy 53 mins ago
Q Acoustic’s 3000c loudspeaker series offers “affordable, high-performance” sound

Q Acoustic’s 3000c loudspeaker series offers “affordable, high-performance” sound

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The Dali Rubikore speakers look to bring immersive sound to your home

The Dali Rubikore speakers look to bring immersive sound to your home

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The WiiM Ultra and Amp Pro are a super-affordable streaming combo

The WiiM Ultra and Amp Pro are a super-affordable streaming combo

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Sky Sports Plus offers more ways to watch your favourite sports

Sky Sports Plus offers more ways to watch your favourite sports

Kob Monney 21 hours ago
Could the Galaxy S25 finally close the Exynos performance gap?

Could the Galaxy S25 finally close the Exynos performance gap?

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words