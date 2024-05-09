Audio-Technica shows off limited edition wood headphone at Munich High End

Audio-Technica affair with wooden headphones continues with the ATH-WBLTD, which builds upon the success of the ATH-WB2022.

Only 300 pairs are to be made available for this pair of portable (yes, portable) headphones when they go on sale.

The headphones have been tuned specifically for analogue connections, its new 45mm HD drivers are intended to help create a “responsive and expressive soundscape”. The integration of a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated diaphragm is claimed to be able to reveal the “subtlest tones in audio from the “lowest frequencies to the highest”.

The earcup housings are made from three layers of solid flame maple, walnut, and mahogany; which have been chosen to produce a beautiful grain finish and “superior acoustic and vibration-damping properties”. The hosuings have been hand polished by the artisans at Fujigen Inc., a leading manaufacturer in Japane of guitars.

The stitched earpads and headband are made from smooth, highly durable sheepskin to help keep comfort levels high, while the mageniusm alloy headphone arm is angled to provide the best fit when worn.

While the headphones can’t be folded inwards, they can be folded flat to slip inside the carry case, while accessories include two detachable 1.2m cables with A2DC (Audio Designed Detachable Coaxial) connectors, one with a dual-sided balanced cable with 4.4mm 5-pole plugs, and the other with a 3.5mm stereo mini plus. A 6.3mm adapter is also included for connecting to other audio sources.

You may want to take a sharp intake of breath once you hear the price, however, with the Audio-Technica ATH-WBLTD priced at £1599 / €1799. They’re on sale right now, so if you don want to get this limited edition pair of headphones, stop reading this article and head to the Audio-Technica website now.