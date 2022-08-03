 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung hints at new outdoors-focused Galaxy Watch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has dropped a hint that it might be preparing to announced a new Galaxy Watch smartwatch with an outdoors focus.

The company will be holding its next Unpacked event on August 10, where the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 (potentially without the ‘Z’).

TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D Team at Mobile eXperience Business for Samsung Electronics, has issued a new blog post outlining the company’s work in the fitness and wellness space with regard to its Galaxy Watch range.

One line in particular stands out: “Samsung is excited to continue expanding our Galaxy Watch lineup to better cater to the many unique needs of our users — especially those with a passion for the outdoors”.

This could simply mean that the Galaxy Watch 5 is going to better cater to those with a love of outdoors pursuits. With reports pointing to the wearable’s extended battery life, that’s certainly a possibility.

However, the mention of the company “expanding our Galaxy Watch lineup” suggests that there might be a new Galaxy Watch model on display next week, one with a clear outdoors focus. This could entail a watch with a more rugged build and more advanced location-tracking capabilities.

We’ll know more in just a week’s time. But with rumours concerning a more rugged Apple Watch model for extreme sports lovers doing the rounds, it seems quite likely that Samsung will be exploring the same space.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 days ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2022: Top options for every type of athlete and price

Best Fitness Trackers 2022: Top options for every type of athlete and price

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
Best Smartwatch 2022: The top options we’ve tried and tested

Best Smartwatch 2022: The top options we’ve tried and tested

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.