Samsung hints at new outdoors-focused Galaxy Watch

Samsung has dropped a hint that it might be preparing to announced a new Galaxy Watch smartwatch with an outdoors focus.

The company will be holding its next Unpacked event on August 10, where the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 (potentially without the ‘Z’).

TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D Team at Mobile eXperience Business for Samsung Electronics, has issued a new blog post outlining the company’s work in the fitness and wellness space with regard to its Galaxy Watch range.

One line in particular stands out: “Samsung is excited to continue expanding our Galaxy Watch lineup to better cater to the many unique needs of our users — especially those with a passion for the outdoors”.

This could simply mean that the Galaxy Watch 5 is going to better cater to those with a love of outdoors pursuits. With reports pointing to the wearable’s extended battery life, that’s certainly a possibility.

However, the mention of the company “expanding our Galaxy Watch lineup” suggests that there might be a new Galaxy Watch model on display next week, one with a clear outdoors focus. This could entail a watch with a more rugged build and more advanced location-tracking capabilities.

We’ll know more in just a week’s time. But with rumours concerning a more rugged Apple Watch model for extreme sports lovers doing the rounds, it seems quite likely that Samsung will be exploring the same space.