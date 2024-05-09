Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Find My Device can find a Pixel several hours after powering down

Jon Mundy

Google has revealed that its new Find My Device network can help you locate a Pixel phone even several hours after it has powered down.

The company launched its updated tool for locating lost or stolen phones in North America last month, leveraging the vast number of Android devices out there to pinpoint where a registered phone is.

We knew at the time that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners would get a bonus feature – the ability to locate your phone even when it’s offline or powered down. All we got by way of an explanation at the time was that this was thanks to “specialised Pixel hardware” that Google is working to bring to other manufacturers.

Now this feature has begun cropping up on Pixel 8-family devices, including the brand new Pixel 8a, along with a little more explanation.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has begun sending notifications to Pixel 8 phones that are signed up through the Find My Device app, revealing that the phone can be located for “several hours” after it has powered down.

In a related support page, Google explains that you’ll need to have your Pixel 8 device set to ‘With network in high-traffic areas only’ or ‘With network in all areas’ in the Find My Device app, and that you’ll need to have both Bluetooth and Location turned on.

Any device within the Find My Device network will use Bluetooth to scan for other nearby devices, and will then send secure location information where detected. The aforementioned “specialised Pixel hardware” in the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and now Pixel 8a can evidently keep this function going for a while after the handset has been powered down or run out of battery.

This expanded Find My Device feature only seems to be operating in the US and Canada at present, but the UK appears to be next up to gain support. Keep those eyes peeled, British Pixel 8 users.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

