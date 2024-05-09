Nintendo Switch 2 spec leak points to major hardware upgrade

Fresh hardware specs for the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online, pointing to a significant hardware upgrade and a new microphone.

No sooner has Nintendo officially confirmed that the Switch 2 is a real thing (they can be remarkably coy about such things), then some solid hardware spec leaks have begun to flow forth.

Established Pokémon tipster CentroLeaks has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with a batch of convincing-looking details, apparently taken straight from the Switch 2 manufacturing line.

According to this leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 will ship with 12GB of RAM, with the extra elaboration that it will come in the form of “two 6 GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules”. It’s such minor details that add extra credibility to such supply chain rumours.

By way of a comparison, the original Nintendo Switch ships with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, so this is a hefty upgrade, and points to serious ramping up of processing power and a scaling up of resolution output.

While 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage might not sound like a huge amount for a portable device, meanwhile, it’s a massive ramping up compared to the original Switch’s 32GB. This points to a significant scaling up in game file size, again pointing to a significant increase in resolution.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit here is that the Switch 2 could feature a built-in microphone, whether that’s in the body of the console or the controller. It’s not a quirky feature on a par with the 3DS’s 3D display or the Wii’s motion-controllers, but it might suggest that online social play is a focus for Nintendo’s next console.