Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2 spec leak points to major hardware upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh hardware specs for the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online, pointing to a significant hardware upgrade and a new microphone.

No sooner has Nintendo officially confirmed that the Switch 2 is a real thing (they can be remarkably coy about such things), then some solid hardware spec leaks have begun to flow forth.

Established Pokémon tipster CentroLeaks has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with a batch of convincing-looking details, apparently taken straight from the Switch 2 manufacturing line.

According to this leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 will ship with 12GB of RAM, with the extra elaboration that it will come in the form of “two 6 GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules”. It’s such minor details that add extra credibility to such supply chain rumours.

By way of a comparison, the original Nintendo Switch ships with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, so this is a hefty upgrade, and points to serious ramping up of processing power and a scaling up of resolution output.

While 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage might not sound like a huge amount for a portable device, meanwhile, it’s a massive ramping up compared to the original Switch’s 32GB. This points to a significant scaling up in game file size, again pointing to a significant increase in resolution.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit here is that the Switch 2 could feature a built-in microphone, whether that’s in the body of the console or the controller. It’s not a quirky feature on a par with the 3DS’s 3D display or the Wii’s motion-controllers, but it might suggest that online social play is a focus for Nintendo’s next console.

You might like…

Google Find My Device can find a Pixel several hours after powering down

Google Find My Device can find a Pixel several hours after powering down

Jon Mundy 58 mins ago
New Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC set to be announced later today

New Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC set to be announced later today

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Audio-Technica shows off limited edition wood headphone at Munich High End

Audio-Technica shows off limited edition wood headphone at Munich High End

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro toughens up one of the best smartwatches around

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro toughens up one of the best smartwatches around

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Q Acoustic’s 3000c loudspeaker series offers “affordable, high-performance” sound

Q Acoustic’s 3000c loudspeaker series offers “affordable, high-performance” sound

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
The Dali Rubikore speakers look to bring immersive sound to your home

The Dali Rubikore speakers look to bring immersive sound to your home

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words