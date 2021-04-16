Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event this month, with rumours suggesting that the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops will make an appearance. Read on to discover everything we know about the two laptops so far.

Rumours of the Galaxy Book Pro and the rotatable display-toting Galaxy Book Pro 360 have been appearing online over the past few months. Renders showing off the laptop’s design have been leaked by Evan Blass on social network Voice, while further information about the two devices was spotted passing through the SafetyKorea certification just this week.

Here’s all we know about the two new Galaxy Books so far, including when we expect them to launch, how much they could cost, what they look like and what specs they’ll pack. Make sure to bookmark this page too as we plan to update it as more info rolls in.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro release date – When will it launch?

We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Samsung will be holding the event on April 28 this year to unveil the “most powerful Galaxy yet”. However, there’s no guarantee that this is in reference to a laptop, with Samsung yet to confirm further details.

If you want to watch the announcements live, you’ll be able to catch them on Samsung’s Youtube channel starting at 10am ET on April 28 (that’s 3pm here in the UK). We’ll embed the video into this article closer to the event, so you can watch it right here too.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro price – How much will it cost?

So far, we’ve seen little indication of what the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will cost, but we’d expect them to be a bit pricier than previous Galaxy Books.

For reference, the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G was priced at £1649/€1749 at launch, the Galaxy Book Ion was £1249/$1199 and the Galaxy Book S was £999/$999, so the Galaxy Book Pro and the Pro 360 are likely to land somewhere above the £1000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specs – How powerful will it be?

The bulk of our knowledge of the Galaxy Book Pro comes from 91mobiles, which spotted images of the Pro and the Pro 360 on SafetyKorea certification this week.

According to the report, the two laptops will be powered by up to Core i7 11th Gen (Tiger Lake) Intel processors and will pack Intel Iris X graphics, with the option to upgrade up to the Nvidia MX450 GPU. It doesn’t look like Samsung will be offering AMD Ryzen 5000 configurations, so it’s Team Blue or go home.

The images showcase a dedicated Windows function key, indicating that the two laptops will run on Windows 10. As far as connectivity goes, the laptops are expected to feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, along with optional LTE.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro design – How will it look?

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are expected to feature AMOLED displays in 13 and 15-inch variants. This could make them slightly more expensive than the Galaxy Book Flex, which launched with a QLED display.

While Samsung is said to be working on 90Hz laptop displays for the future, it looks like the Galaxy Book Pro will be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is not really an issue since the majority of non-gaming laptops are still at this speed.

While the Galaxy Book Pro and the Pro 360 appear to pack the same specs inside, the physical design is where the two laptops differ. The Galaxy Book Pro is rumoured to feature a 360-degree rotating display (as you may have guessed from its name) while packing touchscreen and S-Pen support.

The colour options could also differ, with the SafetyKorea leak showcasing the Galaxy Book Pro in silver and white and the Pro 360 in white. Previous leaks have also teased the Pro in blue and silver, and the Pro 360 in navy and gold.

Evan Blass has also shared renders of the supposed new Galaxy Books on Voice (via AndroidAuthority). The images show off the laptop’s slim body and narrow bezels, as well as a handful of the colour variations expected to be available. Interestingly, it looks as if HDMI and USB-A ports will be included, despite the laptop’s narrow frame.

That’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops right now, but keep this page bookmarked for future updates and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews on April 28 for the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.