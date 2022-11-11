Samsung Galaxy A phones are now receiving Android 13

Samsung is continuing the break-neck speed of its Android 13 and One UI 5.0 rollout by inviting owners of its mid-range A-Series phones – like the A33, A53 and A73 – along to the party.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the latest handset to get the stable Android 13 update, with customers in Malaysia first in line according to a report from SamMobile.

That follows the stable Android 13 update arriving on the Galaxy A53 5G and the A33 5G in Europe earlier this week. Now the seal has broken, users around the world can expect to see Samsung unleash Android 13 on the wider communities.

It’s been a speedy launch from Samsung in 2022, with the company clearly leading the way when it comes to third-party Android manufacturers. Google, of course, offers stock Android to Pixel phone owners on day one, but Samsung has to test the update with its own user-interface.

It’s great news for fans of Galaxy devices that the days off endless Android fragmentation, with months and months of waiting, appear to be coming to an end. We’ve already seen the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones receive the updates in multiple countries.

To check if Android 13 is available for your Galaxy smartphone yet:

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to Software Update

Tap on download and install

If available, Android 13 will be downloaded

For a full list of the phones and tablets in line to get Android 13, you can check out the official list. The rollout is set to continue through February 2022 with dozens of devices shortlisted by Samsung. Officially, Samsung offers users of its best Android phones a guarantee of four years of One UI and operating system updates, with five years of security boosts. Can’t say fairer than that.