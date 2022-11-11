 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy A phones are now receiving Android 13

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is continuing the break-neck speed of its Android 13 and One UI 5.0 rollout by inviting owners of its mid-range A-Series phones – like the A33, A53 and A73 – along to the party.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the latest handset to get the stable Android 13 update, with customers in Malaysia first in line according to a report from SamMobile.

That follows the stable Android 13 update arriving on the Galaxy A53 5G and the A33 5G in Europe earlier this week. Now the seal has broken, users around the world can expect to see Samsung unleash Android 13 on the wider communities.

It’s been a speedy launch from Samsung in 2022, with the company clearly leading the way when it comes to third-party Android manufacturers. Google, of course, offers stock Android to Pixel phone owners on day one, but Samsung has to test the update with its own user-interface.

It’s great news for fans of Galaxy devices that the days off endless Android fragmentation, with months and months of waiting, appear to be coming to an end. We’ve already seen the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones receive the updates in multiple countries.

To check if Android 13 is available for your Galaxy smartphone yet:

  • Open the Settings app
  • Scroll down to Software Update
  • Tap on download and install
  • If available, Android 13 will be downloaded

For a full list of the phones and tablets in line to get Android 13, you can check out the official list. The rollout is set to continue through February 2022 with dozens of devices shortlisted by Samsung. Officially, Samsung offers users of its best Android phones a guarantee of four years of One UI and operating system updates, with five years of security boosts. Can’t say fairer than that.

You might like…

The big Android Auto revamp has finally arrived – here’s how to try it

The big Android Auto revamp has finally arrived – here’s how to try it

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Apple’s efforts to build Google Search rival hit a big snag

Apple’s efforts to build Google Search rival hit a big snag

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Brazilian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
First Netflix live stream will be a Chris Rock stand-up special

First Netflix live stream will be a Chris Rock stand-up special

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Apple tackles AirDrop spam, but the motive sounds iffy

Apple tackles AirDrop spam, but the motive sounds iffy

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Jesus Christ! Twitter just verified the @Jesus account

Jesus Christ! Twitter just verified the @Jesus account

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.