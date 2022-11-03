How to check if Android 13 is available for your Samsung Galaxy phone

Here’s how you can find out whether or not your Samsung Galaxy smartphone can access the latest version of Android.

It’s often a good idea to check whether your smartphone is due for a big new software update, because this can bring plenty of handy new features to you. Many of Samsung’s premium smartphones will be eligible for this upgrade, so read on to find out how you may be able to get your hands on Google’s fresh new software.

What you’ll need:

You’ll need a Samsung Galaxy phone; we used the Samsung Galaxy S22

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to Software Update

Tap on download and install

If available, Android 13 will be downloaded