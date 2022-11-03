 large image

How to check if Android 13 is available for your Samsung Galaxy phone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Here’s how you can find out whether or not your Samsung Galaxy smartphone can access the latest version of Android.

It’s often a good idea to check whether your smartphone is due for a big new software update, because this can bring plenty of handy new features to you. Many of Samsung’s premium smartphones will be eligible for this upgrade, so read on to find out how you may be able to get your hands on Google’s fresh new software.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Scroll down to Software Update
  • Tap on download and install
  • If available, Android 13 will be downloaded

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open the phone’s Settings app (which has an icon like a mechanical cog)

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to Software Update

    In the Settings app, scroll down until you see the option for Software Update

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Download and Install

    Tap on the option reading Download and Install

  4. Step
    4

    If available, Android 13 will be downloaded

    If Android 13 is available to download on your device, then it will appear on your phone once the download is complete.

Troubleshooting

Why would I want to update my Samsung Galaxy phone to Android 13?

The Android 13 update includes new features such as customisation options, along with more controls over your own data and privacy.

What if my Samsung Galaxy phone does not show the option to update to Android 13?

If the option is not there, this is either because it is slightly delayed (as often happens with a large-scale software rollout such as this) or else because your device is not eligible (which may be the case if your phone is several years old)

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

