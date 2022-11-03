How to check if Android 13 is available for your Samsung Galaxy phone
Here’s how you can find out whether or not your Samsung Galaxy smartphone can access the latest version of Android.
It’s often a good idea to check whether your smartphone is due for a big new software update, because this can bring plenty of handy new features to you. Many of Samsung’s premium smartphones will be eligible for this upgrade, so read on to find out how you may be able to get your hands on Google’s fresh new software.
What you’ll need:
- You’ll need a Samsung Galaxy phone; we used the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app
- Scroll down to Software Update
- Tap on download and install
- If available, Android 13 will be downloaded
Step
1
Open the Settings app
First of all, open the phone’s Settings app (which has an icon like a mechanical cog)
Step
2
Scroll down to Software Update
In the Settings app, scroll down until you see the option for Software Update
Step
3
Tap on Download and Install
Tap on the option reading Download and Install
Step
4
If available, Android 13 will be downloaded
If Android 13 is available to download on your device, then it will appear on your phone once the download is complete.
Troubleshooting
The Android 13 update includes new features such as customisation options, along with more controls over your own data and privacy.
If the option is not there, this is either because it is slightly delayed (as often happens with a large-scale software rollout such as this) or else because your device is not eligible (which may be the case if your phone is several years old)