 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 13 has arrived on Samsung Galaxy S22

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is now rolling out the Android 13 update for its latest Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

The update, which includes the One UI 5.0 interface update on top of Android 13, has started to roll out for European versions of the devices, running on Samsung’s own Exynos chips.

That includes the UK version of the Galaxy S22, which runs on the Exynos 2200 processor, rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the American version.

Various reports from users on social media show Brits are among those receiving the update and SamMobile lists the UK as part of the roll out. You can check by heading to Settings > Software Update and tapping Download and Install if the update is available.

To celebrate the release, Samsung has launched a video to introduce One UI 5.0, claiming it will “empower you to customise your device, enhance productivity, and enjoy amazing experiences across devices and platforms.”

The video highlights the new personalised lock screens, that can match up to what Apple is offering in iOS 16. There’s also the ability to use a carousel of your recent photos and videos for the Lock Screen wallpaper.

There’s also some Android 13-specific Material You features that enables the key interface colours to conform to those within the wallpaper. There’s new, stackable widgets, and new permissions dashboards to keep you free from the prying eyes of app developers and trackers.

Samsung is also showcasing a Watch Face Studio that’ll enable users of its Galaxy Watch range and take customisation to new levels. There’s new modes and routines to keep your day on track, as well as a new multitasking bar for larger screens like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The launch of Android 13/One UI 5.0 comes two months after Google launched the new operating system for its Pixel devices.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: What’s the difference?

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What’s changed?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.