Android 13 has arrived on Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung is now rolling out the Android 13 update for its latest Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

The update, which includes the One UI 5.0 interface update on top of Android 13, has started to roll out for European versions of the devices, running on Samsung’s own Exynos chips.

That includes the UK version of the Galaxy S22, which runs on the Exynos 2200 processor, rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the American version.

Various reports from users on social media show Brits are among those receiving the update and SamMobile lists the UK as part of the roll out. You can check by heading to Settings > Software Update and tapping Download and Install if the update is available.

To celebrate the release, Samsung has launched a video to introduce One UI 5.0, claiming it will “empower you to customise your device, enhance productivity, and enjoy amazing experiences across devices and platforms.”

The video highlights the new personalised lock screens, that can match up to what Apple is offering in iOS 16. There’s also the ability to use a carousel of your recent photos and videos for the Lock Screen wallpaper.

There’s also some Android 13-specific Material You features that enables the key interface colours to conform to those within the wallpaper. There’s new, stackable widgets, and new permissions dashboards to keep you free from the prying eyes of app developers and trackers.

Samsung is also showcasing a Watch Face Studio that’ll enable users of its Galaxy Watch range and take customisation to new levels. There’s new modes and routines to keep your day on track, as well as a new multitasking bar for larger screens like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The launch of Android 13/One UI 5.0 comes two months after Google launched the new operating system for its Pixel devices.