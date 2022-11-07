Android 13 now arriving on more Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung has commenced the roll out of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for the 2021 Galaxy S21 and selected Galaxy S20 smartphones, just two weeks after the Galaxy S22 received the update.

Multiple reports on Monday brought word of the launch of Android 13 for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra handsets, as well as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices, following a period in beta.

The S21 update has rolled out in Germany, initially, according to reports from SammyFans, which cited the version numbers G991BXXU5DVJC (S21), G996BXXU5DVJC (S21+), and G998BXXU5DVJC (S21 Ultra).

The update is also coming to the 2020 Galaxy S20, which has started to receive its second major Android version, according to SamMobile reports. It’s now live for devices rocking the G98xFXXUFGVJE (S20/S20+) and G988BXXUFGVJE (S20 Ultra). It doesn’t appear as if the FE devices are included at present.

As for the 2020 Galaxy Note 20 – the last ever released – users in places like Germany and Switzerland can now access the update, provided they have the N98xBXXU5GVJE version of the phone. You can check if Android 13 is available for your Samsung phone here, while here are the Samsung phones getting Android 13.

It’s all good news for Samsung phone users as the aggressive rollout continues. On October 24 Samsung rolled out Android 13 and its custom One UI 5.0 interface to owners of the 2022 Galaxy S22, showcasing the enhancements with the below video.

The company claimed “empower you to customise your device, enhance productivity, and enjoy amazing experiences across devices and platforms.” The video highlights the new personalised lock screens, that can match up to what Apple is offering in iOS 16. There’s also the ability to use a carousel of your recent photos and videos for the Lock Screen wallpaper.

The first Samsung phone to arrive with Android 13 out of the box is the Galaxy S23. Recent indications suggest it’ll be launched in the first week of February 2023, with availability coming before the end of that month.