 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Which Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 13? Samsung drops the list

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After commencing the full roll out of the Android 13 for its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones on Monday, Samsung has revealed the full range of phones and tablets that’ll receive the update.

The company has today informed South Korean users of its Samsung Members app or a preliminary (via 9to5Google) list of devices that’ll start seeing the Android 13 / One UI 5 update over the next few months.

There’s a pretty long list too, with updates coming right up to February 2023. As this is the South Korean schedule, the device list and prospective roll out dates could differ, and it’s also likely other phones and tablets could be but here’s what we clean from the information Samsung is telling customers in its homeland.

If you have a Galaxy S22, you can check for Android 13 Settings > Software Update and tapping Download and Install.

October 2022

  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S7
  • Galaxy Tab S7+
  • Galaxy Quantum3
  • Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S7 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
  • Galaxy A Quantum
  • Galaxy A Quantum2
  • Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Galaxy A51 5G
  • Galaxy A42 5G
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy Jump
  • Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

  • Galaxy Tab A8
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab Active 3
  • Galaxy Buddy
  • Galaxy Buddy 2
  • Galaxy Wide6
  • Galaxy Wide5
  • Galaxy A23
  • Galaxy A13
  • Galaxy M12
  • Galaxy XCover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

We’ll keep you posted when Samsung decides to bring the Android 13 update to more of its portfolio of Galaxy devices over the next few months.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Android 13: Everything you need to know

Android 13: Everything you need to know

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.