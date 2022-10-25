Which Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 13? Samsung drops the list

After commencing the full roll out of the Android 13 for its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones on Monday, Samsung has revealed the full range of phones and tablets that’ll receive the update.

The company has today informed South Korean users of its Samsung Members app or a preliminary (via 9to5Google) list of devices that’ll start seeing the Android 13 / One UI 5 update over the next few months.

There’s a pretty long list too, with updates coming right up to February 2023. As this is the South Korean schedule, the device list and prospective roll out dates could differ, and it’s also likely other phones and tablets could be but here’s what we clean from the information Samsung is telling customers in its homeland.

If you have a Galaxy S22, you can check for Android 13 Settings > Software Update and tapping Download and Install.

October 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide6

Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

We’ll keep you posted when Samsung decides to bring the Android 13 update to more of its portfolio of Galaxy devices over the next few months.