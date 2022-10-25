Which Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 13? Samsung drops the list
After commencing the full roll out of the Android 13 for its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones on Monday, Samsung has revealed the full range of phones and tablets that’ll receive the update.
The company has today informed South Korean users of its Samsung Members app or a preliminary (via 9to5Google) list of devices that’ll start seeing the Android 13 / One UI 5 update over the next few months.
There’s a pretty long list too, with updates coming right up to February 2023. As this is the South Korean schedule, the device list and prospective roll out dates could differ, and it’s also likely other phones and tablets could be but here’s what we clean from the information Samsung is telling customers in its homeland.
If you have a Galaxy S22, you can check for Android 13 Settings > Software Update and tapping Download and Install.
October 2022
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Quantum3
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A Quantum2
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy Buddy 2
- Galaxy Wide6
- Galaxy Wide5
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover 5
February 2023
Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
We’ll keep you posted when Samsung decides to bring the Android 13 update to more of its portfolio of Galaxy devices over the next few months.