Panasonic TV 2019: The iconic Japanese manufacturer has roared back to prominence after its Plasma TV division folded and last year proved to a belting year for the brand, winning our Best TV award with the F952.

But that was last year. We’re in 2019 and the new models are about to go on sale. If you’re looking at a Panasonic TV and don’t know what all the numbers mean, we’ve got you covered.

What follows is a breakdown of the entire Panasonic TV 2019 lineup, with every 4K OLED, 4K LCD LED TV and HD TV model and series number explained. Before we get into the nitty gritty of the models, here are a few things you ought to know about Panasonic’s TV range for 2019.

Panasonic TV 2019 highlights:

2019 sees Panasonic double the number of OLED models. It now stands at four, starting with the flagship GZ2000 and encompassing the GZ1500, GZ1000 and the entry-level OLED GZ950. They’re all available in 65-and 55-inch sizes.

All the 2019 TVs are certified to UHD Premium standard. This is the technical standard manufacturers must adhere to if they want to promote their TVs as a premium 4K experience to customers.

Meeting the standard ensures that the TVs support 10-bit colour depth, for a wider, more extensive colour range. They must meet a minimum of 90% of the P3 colour space for richer, more accurate colours on screen. Lastly, they must have either more than 1,000 nits peak brightness and less than 0.05nits black levels or more than 540 nits brightness and less than 0.0005 nits black levels.

In short, supporting the UHD Premium standard should give consumers confidence that they’re getting a consistent and premium 4K HDR experience when they see the UHD Premium badge on a TV.

Dolby Atmos surround sound is available across a number of Panasonic 2019 TVs. The flagship GZ2000 incorporates upward-firing Atmos speakers for a taller, wider sound and the GZ1500 has front-firing Atmos speakers. The GZ1000 down to the GX800 are Atmos compatible but don’t feature any Atmos-specific speakers.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The two versions of dynamic metadata are rivals no more on (some of) Panasonic’s 4K TVs. Panasonic announced at CES 2019 that the GZ2000 would be the first TV to support both HDR formats. From the GZ2000 to the GX800, all 4K TVs shall incorporate both versions of HDR. It’s a great decision for consumers, who won’t have to choose between the two if their content library is split between each.

All models down to the GX800 carry the ‘popular’ voice assistants. Google Assistant and Alexa are confirmed for the OLED TVs, although we wouldn’t expect support for Microsoft’s Cortana platform.

HLG Photo is a new HDR standard, that’s about adding HDR to static photos. Considering HDR started in the world of photography, HDR photos had been slow to gain traction in the audiovisual world, with TVs proving to be incompatible with the format. That all changes with the introduction of HLG Photo. All Panasonic’s new OLED and LCD screens down to the GX800 include it. We’ve seen it in action and it looks spectacular.

The HCX Pro Intelligent processor marks a close collaboration between Panasonic and professional studio colourists in Hollywood. Its presence should for a more dynamically optimised presentation that’s capable of vivid HDR colours and tones. All four OLED panels have this chip, while the GX800 has to make do with the HCX processor Panasonic introduced in 2018.

A quick way to decipher the model numbers is as follows: Panasonic is using ‘GZ’ to label its 2019 top tier 4K OLED models. ‘GX’ is for the step down 2019 4K LED LCD models. The HD models are split between returning efforts and new ones. 2019 HD TVs begin with the letter G. 2018 models can be identified by the ‘F’ in the model number and ‘E’ is anything from 2017.

Now let’s look at some 2019 TVs.

Panasonic TV 2019: 4K OLED TV

GZ2000 4K OLED

TX-65GZ2000B

TX-55GZ2000B

The flagship GZ2000 OLED features a number of world firsts. It’s the first TV to support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, as well as the first to have upward firing Dolby Atmos speakers.

The OLED panel has been tuned by leading Hollywood colourist, Stefan Sonnenfeld, who worked on films such as A Star is Born, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His help has factored into the creation of the HCX Pro Intelligent processor, which Panasonic claims offers “unparalleled colour accuracy and significantly better average brightness levels”.

All current HDR formats are supported, including the new HLG Photo image format. The audio system has been given a tune-up by Technics and features Technics JENO engine for “accurate, refined sound”.

Other features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Panasonic’s new My Home 4.0 Screen smart platform allows users to tailor the interface to their own needs.

GZ1500 4K OLED

TX-65GZ1500B

TX-55GZ1500B

The GZ1500 is similar to the GZ2000 in almost every way save one. There are no upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers on this model. Instead the GZ1500 employs front-firing Atmos ‘Blade’ speakers that jut out from the bottom. How these work without height speakers remains to be seen.

Otherwise it’s exactly what you get from the GZ2000: both shades of dynamic HDR, voice assistants, Freeview Play and the HCX Pro Intelligent processor.

GZ1000/GZ950 4K OLED

TX-65GZ1000B

TX-55GZ1000B

TX-65GZ950B

TX-55GZ950B

The GZ1000/GZ950 are similar to the above OLEDs feature-wise, although there’s no specific Dolby Atmos speaker (the telly is compatible with the Atmos format, however).

The only significant difference between GZ1000 and GZ950 are the stands. The GZ1000 (pictured) has a broader, flatter stand while the GZ950 adopts an L-shaped configuration.

Panasonic TV 2019 – 4K Premium LED TV

GZ920 4K LED LCD TV

TX-75GZ920B

Panasonic’s flagship 4K LED keeps pace with the OLEDs in terms of features, with the HCX Pro Intelligent processor onboard.

There are no Dolby Atmos speakers (but it is Atmos compatible) and the stand is different with the GZ920 standing on four legs. It’s only available in 75-inches.

GX800 4K LED LCD TV

TX-65GX800B

TX-58GX800B

TX-50GX800B

TX-40GX800B

It’s with the GX800 where the feature set starts to be trimmed. There’s no HCX Pro Intelligent processor, just the impressive HCX Processor Panasonic brought out last year.

Otherwise the same features in the higher specc’d TVs. The stand is different, with the GX800 standing on a central pedestal that’s designed with cable management in mind.

GX700 4K LED LCD TV

TX-65GX700B

TX-58GX700B

TX-50GX700B

TX-40GX700B

The GX700 does away with Dolby Vision, Atmos and the HCX processor. There’s also no support for voice assistants or Panasonic’s my Home Screen. Despite that, you still get HDR10+ and Freeview Play – my Home Screen is replaced by the Web Browser smart platform.

The GX700 comes in a dark metallic finish and a support that has feet in the centre position. If you’re living in the Republic of Ireland, the RTE Player is included.

Panasonic TV 2019 – 4K Entry-level LED TV

GX560 4K LED LCD TV − 65-inch

The GX560 serves as one of two entry points for Panasonic’s 4K TV range. This model does not support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so you get the vanilla HDR10 and the HLG broadcast standard.

For smart features you get Freeview Play for UK Catch-up services and apps for both Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video. The UI for this model has been revamped and the pedestal design is also new. RTE Player is available for the ROI users.

GX550 4K LED LCD TV − 55-inch, 49-inch, 43-inch

There’s no difference in features between this and the GX560. It’s the aesthetics and the size that differ.

While the GX560 is available in 65-inch model, the GX550 is suited for smaller rooms with sizes ranging from 43-inch to 55-inch. The pedestal stand comes in a black finish rather than the GX560’s silver.

Panasonic TV 2019 – HD LED TV

FS603 HDR HD LED TV − 40-inch & 32-inch

Panasonic has carried over one HD TV from 2018. The FS503 sports a HDR panel as well as support for HDR10 and HLG.

Freesat and Freeview Play come built in and the smart platform is the my Home Screen 3.0 version. If you live in the ROI, you get the RTE Player.

GS352 HD LED TV − 43-inch & 32-inch

The GS352 is a new HD LED model but unlike the FS603 it does not have any HDR support. You do get Netflix and an Amazon Prime Video app. For catch-up TV there’s Freeview Play.

G302 HD LED TV − 43-inch, 32-inch & 24-inch

The G302 is the most basic model in Panasonic’s 2019 TV range. No smart features and no HDR. All you get is a Freeview HD tuner.

And that’s your lot for the Panasonic TVs to be released in 2019. Don’t forget to check out every model from the other TV manufacturers below

