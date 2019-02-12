Philips TVs 2019: Every new OLED, LCD, 4K and HD model explained

Philips TVs 2019: Philips enjoyed a stellar 2018 on the TV front. Its Ambilight models gained more traction and its OLEDs were arguably the best any manufacturer produced last year. Now the company has turned its attention to 2019 – and expectations are high for a performance that surpasses that of previous years. Here’s what we know so far about Philips TV ranges for 2019.

While most manufacturers announced (some) TVs at CES 2019, Philips eschewed the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas and opted for a cosy European launch event in Amsterdam. And rather than announce just a few TVs, as it has done in the past few years, Philips took the opportunity to unveil a truckload for the coming year.

Here’s everything you need to know including release dates, model numbers, specs, and support for different HDR and audio formats.

Philips Ambilight TVs 2019 highlights

For 2019, Philips’ focus is on vision and sound. That’s not to say other features aren’t getting the star treatment, however.

Ambilight is a big selling point for Philips, one that separates it from every other TV brand on the market. 2019 will see a considerable chunk of its TVs feature the three-sided Ambilight technology that’s proved to be so popular.

For those unaware, Ambilight is Philips’ proprietary tech that uses LEDs on the back panel to cast on-screen colours in real-time to the surface behind. Philips’ TVs will also boast the “very best of European Design”, which appears to translate as elegant, minimalist designs.

Philips has moved to support all HDR formats for 2019. The result is that the premium OLEDs, all the way down to the entry-level 6000 Series, will have a combination of HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR. If you choose Philips, your 4K library of content should be well supported.

Good sound from a flatscreen has become a bigger focus more recently, and in this vein Philips continues its collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins. The company’s high-end models will employ an integrated sound system – similar to last year’s OLED+903/803 ranges – for greater audio oomph. Dolby Atmos will be prominent, too, with 90% of range supporting it.

There’s the third-generation version of the P5 Perfect Picture Engine first introduced a couple of years ago. The “P” stands for “perfect”, while the 5 refers to the five areas of focus: source quality, sharpness, colour, contrast and motion. Philips claims this version of the P5 offers improved noise reduction, better sharpness and contrast from its 1000-nit capable displays. Expect this to feature in the top-range OLEDs, while the ranges below include last year’s P5 chip.

Android Pie OS has been favoured over the Saphi user interface on all TVs save for Philip’s entry-level efforts. Android Pie (Android 9) features Google Assistant voice control, and a number of ranges will also integrate Amazon Alexa.

There will be more information from Philips as 2019 progresses. We’ll have prices and release dates once they’re confirmed.

Philips TVs 2019 – 4K HDR OLED

804/854 – 55in and 65in

55OLED804

65OLED804

55OLED854

65OLED854

The OLED804 and OLED854 replace last year’s terrific OLED803 range. It boasts the 3rd-gen, two-chip version of the P5 picture processor that’s more powerful than the previous iteration and capable of producing a 20% picture improvement for Philips’ 1000-nit capable panels.

Like the 2nd-gen P5 chip, the P5 can also improve SDR and HDR10/HDR10+ images to generate less noise and a sharper, smoother picture.

The sound system is an integrated 2.1 effort driven by 50W of power. Otherwise, we have all versions of HDR included, Android 9 OS support and Alexa integration. The TV’s design has what the Dutch brand refers to as a “premium minimalist European design”.

Both the OLED804 and OLED854 sport a chrome frame but different stands. The OLED804 opts for metal feet, while the OLED854 has a swivel T-bar stand.

9100 Series 4K HDR LCD – 55in

55PUS9104/12

Designed in collaboration with Scandinavian firm Georg Jensen, the 9104 features a slim bezel and highly polished blade feet that give the set a minimalist aesthetic.

HDR10+ and HLG are supported, but there’s no room for Dolby Vision. Instead there’s HDR Premium, which appears to be Philips’ own interpretation of HDR for its pricier TVs.

The P5 processor is present, although it isn’t the same version as in the top range OLEDs. The panel is an IPS Nano Colour, which should allow for consistent colours and wider viewing angles. It also incorporates Philip’s Micro Dimming Pro technology, which takes into account the ambient light in a room and adjusts the TV’s panel for the brightest whites and darkest blacks.

Rounding off the package is a 25W 2.1 sound system, plus there’s Android TV OS with Google Assistant integration. Amazon Alexa voice control is possible, too.

8804 4K HDR LCD – 50in, 55in and 65in

50PUS8804

55PUS8804

65PUS8804

The 8804 Series is an ultra-slim 4K range with a “premium European design”. The bottom of the TV is home to a 2.1 integrated sound system powered by Bowers & Wilkins. It’s the same configuration as seen on the OLED+903 range, with its two front-firing speakers wrapped in speaker cloth from Danish textile company Kvadrat.

All forms of HDR are supported, and you can throw Dolby Atmos into the mix. The panel benefits from Philips’ Micro Dimming Pro technology for better colour contrast, while we have Android TV Pie OS that comes with Google Assistant and also “Works with Alexa”.

7504 Performance Series 4K HDR DLED LCD – 50in and 55in

50PUS7504

55PUS7504

The 7504 is the first of Philips’ two mid-range sets.

Features aren’t far off what you can expect from the 8804 4K TV. There’s three-sided Ambilight, the P5 perfect picture processor, Micro Dimming Pro for the panel, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. For sound tick off Dolby Atmos, with the whole audio operation powered by an integrated 25W 2.1 audio system.

The central silver metal mono-foot stand can be detached and the sound system is covered in premium Kvadrat speaker cloth. The OS of choice is Android Pie – and, once again, your options for voice control are between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

7304 Performance Series 4K HDR DLED LCD – 43in, 50in, 55in, 58in, 65in and 70in

43PUS7304

50PUS7304

55PUS7304

58PUS7304

65PUS7304

70PUS7304

The other part of the equation that makes up Philips’ 2019 mid-range 7-Series offering. Philips has dubbed this TV as “The One”, with the promise it will offer premium features at an affordable price.

It certainly satisfies on the first claim. This TV packs all the features available in the higher-specced TVs. P5 Perfect Picture Processing, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Micro Dimming Pro, HLG and HDR10+ compatible, a 20W Philips sound system with DTS HD, Android TV Pie (9) OS with Google Assistant built-in, and “Works with Alexa”. We’ll have to wait for price confirmation.

6814 4K HDR DLED LCD – 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in

43PUS5814

50PUS6814

55PUS6814

65PUS6814

We’re getting closer to Philips’ cheapest TVs and the differences in features becomes more noticeable with the 6814 range.

DLED backlighting is in force here, as it is on the 7504 Series and entry-level 6704/6754. DLED refers to Direct-lit LED, with TVs that use it having LEDs spread across the screen, unlike edge-lit panels where LEDs are placed towards the boundary of the screen. Contrast should be better on the former, since a DLED panel is able to produce more consistent blacks than an edge-lit panel.

But back to the features. We have Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+ in terms of HDR. There’s no P5 processor here; instead, the 6814 uses the Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine, which worked a treat on the brand’s mid-to-lower specced TVs in 2018.

There’s Dolby Atmos compatibility and a 20W sound system on the audio front. Philips’ Saphi Smart TV interface takes over from Android Pie, which means there’s no Google Assistant, but Alexa support is baked in. The 6814 features a silver, swivel-capable T-bar stand on the 43, 50 and 55in versions.

6704/6754 4K HDR DLED LCD – 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, and 70in

43PUS6704

50PUS6704

55PUS6704

65PUS6704

70PUS6704

43PUS6754

50PUS6754

55PUS6754

65PUS6754

70PUS6754

The introductory level to Philips’ 2019 TVs. You can count on the 6704/6754 on having the same features as the 6814, from the three-sided Ambilight to the Saphi Smart TV system. There’s no mention of built-in Alexa, leaving the assumption that aside from the TV interface, voice control is not this TV’s forte. If you want voice integration, the above TVs will suit better.

The biggest differences are the two TV’s bezels and feet furniture. The 6704 has a slim black bezel with gloss styling on the front, matte sides and blade feet at the bottom. The 6754 has a silver bezel and comes with matching silver blade feet.

Philips 2019 TVs – HD TVs

4304 HD-Ready – 24in

While there was no mention of a HD TV in Philips’ announcements, there is an HD set. The Philips 4304 is HD-Ready, which means it comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and twin HDMI ports – and that’s about it.

What do you think of the 2019 Philips TVs so far? Do you have a favourite?