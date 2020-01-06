Samsung TV 2020: Every Samsung QLED TV explained

Samsung QLED TV: A complete guide to Samsung’s 2020 TVs

Samsung TV 2019: Samsung has made great strides with its QLED range in 2019, getting closer and surpassing in some respects its fierce in OLED panel technology. Samsung is pulling out all the tricks to get you to buy a QLED panel instead of an OLED.

What follows are all the models, sizes and features you need to concern yourself with if you’re looking to bag a Samsung TV this year.

What to expect from 2020 Samsung TVs

Samsung has made a big splash with its new 8K Infinity Screen flagship TV. The company claims the Q950TS’ display occupies 99% of the screen and at 15mm thick, it is incredibly thin. While not all of the new TV models will boast the same ‘infinity’ proportions, Samsung has confirmed that they will be 88- and 150-inch models with ultra-slim infinity panels.

Trusted Reviews attended a preview of the TV before the announcement, and we felt that the lack of a true bezel surrounding the screen made “it look like the picture is floating”.

One of the issues with 8K TVs is that there’s not much in the way of native 8K content available. Samsung’s solution to this has been in the form of its AI processor and in 2020 is has launched a new AI Quantum Processor. With its 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities, it’s capable of converting sub-8K content into near-8K quality.

Every model in Samsung’s 8K QLED TV range has met the requirements of the 8K Association’s Test Specifications and the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition.

Other details include ‘Adaptive picture’ mode which adjusts the picture to suit your environment. The inclusion of Object Tracking Sound which uses AI to match the movement of sounds on screen. The Q-Symphony feature should improve sound quality, but you’ll need a Samsung Q-Series soundbars to facilitate that.

In other massive news from Samsung, they have announced consumer-facing MicroLED TVs for 2020. These models will be available in 75-, 88-, 93-, 110- and 150-inch versions. A key feature of MicroLED is that the modular panels that make up the screen can be connected together and adapted to your living space to create a mini-cinema.

Samsung says its MicroLED displays offer the best-in-class picture quality, with a remarkable peak brightness of 5000 nits; greater depth, better resolution, and higher clarity. We can’t wait to look at them in closer detail.

What follows is an explanation of Samsung’s 2019 TV range, which are still on sale. We’ll be updating this page as we learn more details about the new 2020 range.

Samsung TV 2019 QLED highlights

The trend of customers purchasing bigger TV sizes informed the Korean brand’s thought process going into 2019, with the 8K QLED topping out at 98in, while the 4K QLED ranges are full of TVs 65-inches and bigger. So if you’re looking for a big TV, Samsung has plenty to choose from.

The company has implemented a raft of improvements in its top-range QLEDs. Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology is available in its top-end panels, which sees the restructures the screen “so the backlight passes through the panel more evenly” for better viewing angles.

The Q90R, Q85R, Q80R and Q70R have Direct full array panels, while the Q60R is demoted to an edge-lit panel. Why is a Direct Full Array a positive? It creates conditions for improved control over contrast, which make for more pronounced blacks.

Samsung brought the Quantum Processor down from its 8K range to its 4K QLED. It is able to upscale content from any source to near 4K quality. Other adjustments the Quantum Processor can do is improve brightness, and optimise picture and sound through AI upscaling.

Samsung has backed HDR10+, which is no surprise, so unlike Philips and Panasonic they’re not considering using Dolby Vision HDR any time soon. On a side note, the 8K QLED TVs have received an update for HDMI 2.1 transmission at 8K/60p. If only there was any native 8K content to watch.

Improvements Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant mean viewers can search using their voice, while “Universal Guide” looks through content with regards to the viewer’s preferences and content history. You can also add Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to the list of voice assistants and they’re available on all of Samsung’s 8K and 4K QLEDs.

Auto Game mode optimises settings for faster input and quicker refresh rates to reduce latency. The PQ/Sound Enhancer tweaks colour, contrast and any directional or dimensional sound effects without an increase in lag. The Dynamic Black Equalizer offers better expression of blacks – especially in darker scenes – without leaving colours distorted or washed-out.

Apple brought its Apple TV app to Samsung TVs in the first half of 2019 and it’s currently the only TV platform where you can watch Apple TV Plus. The TV app offers access to content and the ability to buy or rent content and is supported on select 2018 Samsung TVs and the entirety of the 2019 QLED range.

Easing relations between Apple and Samsung has also made it possible for AirPlay 2 to arrive on QLED TVs. Owners of Apple devices can stream audio and video to Samsung TVs.

Samsung’s Ambient mode displays decorative content, personal pictures and can also as mimic the texture of the surface behind it (but it requires a picture from a camera to do so). Samsung QLED TVs automatic light control sensor adapts to a room’s ambient brightness, and adjusts the screen accordingly.

Samsung TV 2019 – 8K/4K QLED

Q950R 8K QLED

QE85Q950R – £8999

QE75Q950R – £5999

QE65Q950R – £4499

The Q900R topped out at 85in, while the Q950R goes bigger with a 98in model. Powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor, it can take 4K video and upscale it to near 8K.

The One Connect box is compatible with the HDMI 2.1 certification for 8K content at 60fps. The panel is Direct Full Array, with peak brightness hitting a scorching 4000 nits. Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology is supported for wider viewing angles.

We reviewed the Q950R and found it an improvement on the Q900R. Although you will need deep pockets to pay for it.

Samsung Q90R

QE75Q90R – £3999

QE65Q90R – £2999

QE55Q90R – £2299

The Q90R has a Direct Full Array panel and the 4K Quantum Processor. Ultra Wide Viewing Angle is supported, with the panel boasting a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

It has 100% Colour Volume for consistent and accurate colours. Real Game Enhancer makes for smoother gameplay and faster inputs. In terms of build quality there’s a plinth instead of blade feet, presumably to aid soundbar placement.

The One Connect box transmits power. video and audio through Samsung’s One Invisible Connection cable. The TV also supports Samsung’s No Gap wall-mount solution, which closes the space between the TV and wall, and allows for the TV to be angled towards the viewer.

Both the 55in and 65in model are great, and while other TVs have provided tough competition, they boast some of the “most all-round spectacular HDR pictures” around.

Samsung Q85R

QE75Q85R – £3999

QE65Q85R – £2499

QE55Q85R – £1499

The Q85R is the next QLED down the rung and exclusive to Europe.

The Direct Full Array panel is less potent, with fewer dimming zones and a reduction in brightness from 2000 nits to 1500.

Otherwise, the Q85R has Ultra Wide Viewing Angles, 100% colour volume, Real Game Enhancer and the One Invisible Connection cable solution. No blade feet or plinth; just a premium-looking T-stand base.

The Q85 brings much of the same great qualities in the Q90R for a substantially cheaper price. If you can’t afford the Q90R, the Q85R is one to get

Samsung Q80R

QE65Q80R – £1999

QE55Q80R – £1499

The Q80R has fewer dimming zones than the Q85R, but brightness is rated the same at 1500 nits. The Q80R also drops the One Invisible Cable for the Clean Cable solution.

The Q80R scored full marks in our review. While the price at the time of review was a not an inconsiderable amount to pay, it’s dropped down significantly. Although if we had to choose between the Q80R and Q85R, especially as they’re at similar prices, we’d opt for the Q85R’s stronger backlight performance.

Samsung Q70R

QE82Q70R – £3999

QE75Q70R – £2999

QE65Q70R – £1799

QE55Q70R – £1249

QE49Q70R – £1099

Compared to last year’s equivalent, the Q7F, the 1500-nit peak brightness has fallen to 1000 nits. It’s also the first model to not support Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech, using Wide Viewing Angle instead. Real Game Enhancer is included.

The Q70R has been boosted in the number of supported sizes, however. You can go bigger at 82in, or settle for a 49in model. In terms of connections, four HDMI and three USB ports is your lot.

Samsung Q60R

QE82Q60R − £3999

QE75Q60R − £1999

QE65Q60R − £1299

QE55Q60R − £913

QE49Q60R − £849

QE43Q60R − £699

The Q60R is the entry-level set of the 4K QLED range.

Although peak brightness hasn’t been mentioned, it’s less than 1000 nits. It does support 100% Colour Volume for richer, saturated colours. As befitting its entry-level status, it’s the only QLED that doesn’t have a direct full array panel, choosing an edge-lit one instead.

For build, the Q60R has angled blade feet towards the edge and sports a thin bezel. The range includes a smaller size than last year’s Q6F, with the addition of a 43-inch model.

We made a point of noting in our review of the QE49Q60R that while it lacks the full array backlit panel and brightness of its QLED brethren, it puts in a respectable and at times impressive with its colourful picture, slick interface and array of features.

Samsung TV 2019 − UHD 4K TVs

Samsung RU8000

UE49RU8000 − £1099

UE55RU8000 − £849

UE65RU8000 − £799

It features Samsung’s UHD Processor for 4K picture and the WCG Dynamic Crystal Colour engine. The DCC engine packs in a billion hues and works in tandem with HDR10+ for better contrast and more lifelike images.

The RU8000 also has Wide Viewing Angle and Real Game Enhancer features. Both Bixby and the Universal Guide are included for search functionality.

Samsung RU7410

UE50RU7410 – £799

UE43RU7410 – £649

While the UHD Processor, Dynamic Crystal Colour engine and HDR10+ are retained, the RU7410 loses the Wide Viewing Angle feature and Real Game Enhancer.

The Clean Cable solution, Universal Guide and Bixby remain. The build is different to the RU8000, since this model comes in a white finish and V-shaped stand. Only two sizes are available: 50in and 43in.

Connections add up to three HDMI ports, two USB and a digital audio out. Component connections and an LAN port are also available.

Samsung RU7400

UE65RU7400 – £849

UE55RU7400 – £649

UE50RU7400 – £549

UE43RU7400 – £449

The RU7400 has all the same features as the RU7410. It’s available in bigger sizes and comes in a black finish (or Titan Gray), not white.

Samsung RU7100

UE75RU7100 – £1999

UE65RU7100 – £1099

UE58RU7100 –

UE55RU7100 – £799

UE50RU7100 – £649

UE43RU7100 – £549

If a cheap 4K set is what you want, and you aren’t fussed about features, the RU7100 could be for you.

It has a 4K UHD Processor, but no Dynamic Crystal Colour engine for colour and contrast control. It’s been replaced by Samsung’s PurColor, which enables expression of “most shades of colour” for a naturalistic-looking picture. The set is also HDR10+ compatible.

The RU7100 sheds the Bixby virtual assistant, although the Universal Guide is included. For cable management there’s the Clean Cable solution; however, connections tally at two HDMI, two USB and a digital optical out, along with a LAN, component and common interface connections.

Samsung TV 2019 − 4K Lifestyle TVs

Samsung The Frame

When The Frame isn’t used to watch film or TV, it switches into Art mode, where it displays digital pieces of artwork with access to over 1000 pieces. The TV also carries a Luminance Sensor, which adjusts on-screen colours to fit a room’s ambient brightness.

Like the other 4K QLED TVs, The Frame’s panel is capable of 100% colour volume. Bixby virtual assistant is included, allowing access to smart features and streaming services. If you’re not a fan of the stand, the set can sit flush to the wall thanks to the No Gap Wall Mount.

The Serif

The Serif boasts a QLED screen for 2019. Ambient mode has been added, so the viewer can receive the latest news and weather updates, plus the ability to display imagery on the screen when it’s off.

Having been sold mainly through furniture and department stores, Samsung changed its tack for 2019. The Serif will be more readily available through consumer electronic retailers.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …