MWC 2020: What new phones to expect at Mobile World Congress

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone you’re in luck – we’re nearing MWC 2020, where all the big models are set to be announced and released.

MWC is the biggest smartphone event of the year and we’ll see a load of new devices sporting the latest tech like the Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity.

Pretty much every big smartphone vendor, Apple aside, will have some sort of MWC presence. Read on for everything we know so far.

When is MWC 2020?

MWC 2020 will take place between February 24 and 27 in Barcelona, Spain – however a lot of the actual launches will likely happen on Feb 23, a day before the show officially kicks off. The Trusted Reviews team will be at the show bringing you all the news, hands-ons and everything else you need to know.

Huawei at MWC 2020

2019 was a tricky year for Huawei. While it sold an absolute shed load of phones, the Google ban and subsequently underwhelming launch of the excellent Mate 30 Pro put a sour note on things. Still, it looks like the Chinese brand is going to be out in force at MWC 2020.

We’re expecting a mixture of devices, possibly headlined by a second-gen Mate X foldable and the flagship Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. However, Huawei tends to release P-series phones in March at a dedicated event, so they may be missing from MWC.

Phones aside, we could see a new addition to the Matebook laptop line or a new Huawei Watch. Hopefully we’ll also hear more about the Google situation and the alternative app store Huawei might offer.

Samsung at MWC 2020

Samsung’s big February launch takes places before MWC and that is where we would expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S20 – including the rather special looking Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. That means if Samsung does make an MWC appearance we’ll likely see a smaller launch, maybe the next iteration of its Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch.

LG at MWC 2020

Last year at MWC 2019 LG launched a duo of phones – the LG G8 and LG V50. The latter of which added 5G support and got a wide European release. If LG decided to replicate last year’s plan, expect to see the LG G9 and LG V60 unveiled at the show. Leaks of these phones have been minimal, however we have seen some renders of the G9 with four cameras on the back.

Motorola at MWC 2020

Even though Motorola unveiled the Moto G8 Plus late last year, we’re yet to see the Moto G8 itself. MWC doesn’t tend to be huge for Motorola, however that could change this year.

Oppo at MWC 2020

Since launching officially in the UK, Oppo has been innovating at an impressive rate. Ridding phones of the bezel, improving zoom and getting in on the 5G action early. Even though it did nothing more than demo camera tech at MWC 2019, we’re expecting more this time around.

An update to the Oppo Find X makes a lot of sense, maybe with a cheaper version in tow. High-end specs (Snapdragon 865, 5G) should be a given and no doubt they’ll be some futuristic design elements too.

Xiaomi at MWC 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was announced during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 unveiling and we’d expect the smartphone to get its proper unveiling in Barcelona. We already know it’ll pack the 5G version of the Snapdragon 865 and a 108-megapixel camera – everything else remains a mystery.

We gave the Xiaomi Mi 9 a full 5/5 in our review so there’s a lot to look forward to here.

Blackberry and TCL at MWC 2020

TCL has been using the Blackberry name on phones for a few years now but we haven’t seen much new recently. Instead, it looks like TCL will be showing off its new line of own-branded phones that it originally announced earlier in the year at CES.

Honor at MWC 2020

The Google ban has also affected Huawei’s offshoot brand Honor, and the last few launches haven’t had much European focus as a result. Still, Honor will be at MWC bringing with it a global launch for the Honor View 30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro.

The View 30 Pro packs a large 6.57-inch display, Kirin 990, three rear cameras and a 4100mAh battery.

Nokia at MWC 2020

MWC tends to be huge for the Nokia brand and we expect a bunch of new Android 10 smartphones to be announced. A highlight should be an update to the Nokia 9 – a quirky 2019 release that attempted to do the camera a bit differently by combining 5 12MP cameras together to churn out a detailed picture.

Sony at MWC 2020

Sony is normally guaranteed to announce a new flagship at MWC. Last year we saw the Xperia 1 kick the brand’s fairly lacklustre phone line into gear with a slick 4K HDR OLED display and multi-camera array. Even though this phone didn’t actually hit shelves until the summer, we still want a successor.

Expect the Sony Xperia 2 to pack the Snapdragon 865, have a big focus on cameras (like every phone these days) and implement some of Sony’s other branding in both the display and optics. 5G support also seems like a given, as Sony demoed a 5G concept phone at the show last year.

