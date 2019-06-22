Sony Xperia 2: Release Date, Price and Early Rumours

Soon after the release of the Xperia 1, Sony might be getting ready to launch another flagship smartphone. Here’s all we know so far about the Xperia 2.

The Xperia 1 was an especially unusual smartphone for its very tall but narrow screen. It also showed a renewed focus on camera performance, which has tended to be poor from Sony smartphones — somewhat counter-intuitively as its sensors are ubiquitous among high-performing smartphones in the mid-range and premium market. It hasn’t been available for very long but already there could be a sequel on the horizon: the Xperia 2.

Can it improve on the progress made by its predecessor?

Sony Xperia 2 Release Date – When will the Sony Xperia 2 be released?

Sony flagships have historically been released on a regular six-month cycle. Take these recent examples:

But as we can see, the lengthy period between the announcement and launch of the Xperia 1 could mean a delay to the launch schedule of the Xperia 2. Either way, we expect to know a lot more about this device by the time of IFA, the annual tech trade show held in September. Stay tuned for all the latest news and leaks until then.

Sony Xperia 2 Price – How much will it cost?

The starting price of the Sony Xperia 1 was £849 ($949), a price that puts it right near the top of the smartphone market shoulder to shoulder with the iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Unfortunately we’d expect the Xperia 2 to come in at a similar price — and in fact it might even be influenced by the launch price of the Galaxy Note 10 around a similar time in the year, the cost of which could dip into the early £1000s/$1000s.

Sony Xperia 2 Screen

The most instantly recognisable element of the Sony Xperia was its unusual 21:9 aspect ratio, which makes it particularly narrow and tall. When held in widescreen mode however, it’s intended to fit movies perfectly without irritating black bars spoiling the experience.

We expect this unique selling point to be continued into the Xperia 2. We were very impressed with the screen quality of the Xperia 1, the first-ever 4K OLED HDR on the market — but for next generation we’d love to see the refresh rate increased to match the 90Hz offered by the OnePlus 7 Pro, which gives users a very smooth experience when scrolling and navigating.

Sony Xperia 2 Camera – How good will the snapper be?

For years Sony smartphones cameras had over-promised and under-delivered, disappointing us with underwhelming images despite impressive Sony-brand hardware.

The Xperia 1 was intended to be the device to break that hoodoo, so we compared it to the Google Pixel 3 in a shot-for-shot, side-by-side comparison. The Xperia 1 has a good portrait mode, with the three sensors giving a good amount of versatility. The macro is decent as smartphones go, but there are several aspects where it falls short compared to the Pixel, including level of detail, dynamic range, and especially shooting at night.

The latest rumour from @Saumsung_Leaks_ is that the Xperia 2 will have a mind-boggling eight-sensor rear camera set-up. That easily trumps the Nokia 9 PureView‘s array of five lenses, which produced promising photos in our hands-on time with the device. If this rumour does prove to be true, we can’t wait to try it out.

Sony Xperia 2 Performance and 5G – How powerful will it be?

We expect the Xperia 2 to house the latest Snapdragon 855 processor — the same one as found in the Xperia 1. It’s also found on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 9, both of which deliver great performance metrics. We’ve got no early reservations regarding processing power.

There’s also a chance if Sony holds off launching the Xperia 2 until 2019 it could pack the rumoured Snapdragon 865 – which could bring with it built-in 5G support.