Moto G8 price, release date and specs: What you need to know

A fresh wave of leaks have hit the scene revealing key details about the new Motorola Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus.

But with so many conflicting reports detailing everything from the new affordable Motorola phones’ alleged camera specss to if there’ll be spiffy 5G versions, knowing which sources to trust can be a tricky task.

Here to help we’ve created a definitive guide detailing everything you need to know about the fabled Moto G8 family of phones including their forecast release date, price and specs.

Moto G8 release date – when will the Moto G8 come out?

There’s currently no reliable information about the Moto G8 family of phones release date.

The only semi-legitimate looking rumour we’ve seen stemmed from Mobieklopen earlier this year, which reported unnamed sources revealing the phones will be unveiled in Brazil on the 24th of October.

If true this would be an out of cycle release for Motorola. The company’s existing Moto G7 line was unveiled in February this year. Traditionally Motorola has waited at least a full year before refreshing the Moto G line.

Moto G8 price – how much will the Moto G8 cost?

With the Moto G8 still unconfirmed there’s no word how much the Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus will cost. Based off past Moto G releases we’d expect them to be affordable, however.

The Moto G7 cost £239 when it first launched. The Moto G7 Plus, which has slightly better specs, retailed for £269. We’d expect the G8 family to stick fairly closely to this range.

Moto G8 specs and rumours

Motorola’s stellar Moto G line debatably made the affordable phone market a valid option many moons ago, when the original phone blew reviewers’ socks off, offering specs never seen on a phone less than £200, coupled with wonderfully unskinned Android.

The latest batch of Moto G8 rumours suggest this trend will continue in 2019. There aren’t any reliable leaks about the main Moto G8 specs, but a fresh report from WinFuture painted a pretty picture of the Moto G8 Plus.

Specifically, the ‘leak’ suggested the Moto G8 Plus will have a similar triple camera setup to the Motorola One Zoom, that combines 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel wide-angle and 5-megapixel depth sensors.

The report suggests it’ll run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and feature a sizable 4000 mAh battery. Other specs included in the report suggest it’ll have a 1080p, IPS screen, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. If it’s as cheap as past Moto G phones these specs aren’t to be sniffed at.

