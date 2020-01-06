LG G9 renders reveal Galaxy-like quadruple rear camera

New renders have revealed fresh details about LG’s upcoming flagship phone, but will it improve on the previous handsets from the once-mighty smartphone brand?

Renders show that the LG G9 is set to have a U-shaped teardrop notch set into a 6.7- to 6.9-inch screen, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the back is a quadruple camera arrangement, similar in appearance to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10. If accurate, the renders show that this time there’s no rear fingerprint scanner, implying an in-screen solution. But, having been a bit underwhelmed by LG’s recent handsets, can this device finally reverse those judgments?

The preceding device, the LG G8, received just 3 out of 5 stars during testing, which was a disappointing performance. While we appreciated its audio quality, performance level, and battery life, we found that the physical design was uninspired, and the cameras were not very good compared to other 2019 flagships. If the LG G9 is to be a big step up, we’d like to see a renewed focus on photography, and given that there are four rather than two cameras in the new model, the early signs are potentially encouraging.

LG has attempted to introduce some new features into its smartphone line as of late, but none have caught on in the way the manufacturer might have hoped. With the LG G8 came the “Hand ID” function that scans the blood vessels in your hand before unlocking, which we found to be a bit strange and unnatural. Additionally, the brand later unveiled the LG G8x, which had a double-screen accessory which resembled a makeshift foldable phone such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Once again, we found this to be clunky rather than useful, so let’s hope that the LG G9 packs in some hidden innovations that genuinely shakes up the industry.

