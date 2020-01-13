LG G9: Everything we know so far

The LG G9 is set to be the next flagship smartphone from the South Korean brand – can it improve on its predecessors and compete with the best?

Having previously been one of the biggest manufacturers in the business, LG has seen its crown slip in recent years due to more sluggish sales. With the release of the G9, the brand will surely aim to re-establish itself as a competitor to the likes of Android giants like Samsung, Google, and Sony. Here’s all we know so far about the upcoming flagship.

LG G9 – Release date

Currently there’s no word on the LG G9’s release date, but we can learn some lessons from historic launch patterns. Here are the release dates for the previous five entries in the series:

Clearly, we can expect a Spring release for the LG G9 and April in particular looks like a strong bet; but it’s worth noting that the standard LG G8 never went on sale in the UK. A similar occurrence might come to pass with the G9 too.

LG G9 – Price

LG hasn’t yet released any pricing info on the LG G9, so our price estimates will only come courtesy of the previous model in the series, which of course didn’t even get a UK release. The LG G8 retailed for $819 in the US, which is approximately £630. We expect the G9 to go for a similar price, considerably lower than most other flagships and closer to a mid-range price. But currency conversion can leave UK consumers with a raw deal.

LG G9 – Design

Fortunately we have more to go on when it comes to renders of the device, thanks to @OnLeaks. Full renders of the device are available, and this Twitter tipster has a good track record:

If the renders are to be trusted, the LG G9 will have a teardrop notch at the top of the screen with minimal bezels around the edges, plus a rear camera array comprised of four sensors.

The dimensions tell that this phone will be fairly large, measuring 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm and boasting a display measuring between 6.7 and 6.9 inches.

Overall the design appears strongly reminiscent of its predecessor, the LG G8, which we described as “bland” in our review last year.

LG G9 – Specs

Even more important than the design is what specifications the LG G9 will pack, and how impressive its subsequent performance will be.

LG’s flagships traditionally use Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line mobile processor, which this year will be the Snapdragon 865. This device comes with an external X55 modem that means the new device will offer 5G connectivity, as well as packing a good amount of processing power.

Beyond that, we can tell from the renders that the device will have four mobile cameras. This set-up is expected to include a main wide-angle snapper, a telephoto sensor, an ultrawide lens, and possibly a time-of-flight sensor for 3D-imaging.

LG remains one of the very few manufacturers still to provide its flagship phones with a 3.5mm headphone jack, once a universal industry standard. In comforting news for audiophiles, we expect the G9 to retain this feature.

