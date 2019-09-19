First Impressions High-performing flagship device with a great camera set-up, but unfortunately likely to be hamstrung by lack of Google apps.

Key Specifications 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8mm; 198g

6.53-inch, 1176 x 2400 OLED display

Camera: 40-megapixel wide, 8-megapixel telephoto, 40-megapixel ultra wide, plus ToF sensor

4500mAh battery

Kirin 990 chipset

8GB RAM; 128GB/ 256GB storage

Huawei’s latest Mate 30 Pro is fighting just to restore its credibility after the Android ban controversy while simultaneously facing stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro Max. We take a look at the flagship handset that could make or break the brand.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Price and Release Date

The Mate 30 Pro was revealed on September 19 at an event in Munich. It has a starting price of €1099 (which converts directly to ~£970), but there is currently no set release date for the UK or Europe. We expect to hear more from Huawei in the next month about the device’s availability.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Display

The OLED display measures 6.5 inches, and has a resolution of 1176 x 2400 pixels. That means it is bigger than the screen of the Mate 20 Pro, but surprisingly it has a lower resolution (~409ppi compared to ~538ppi). The display still looks very sharp and immersive, but based on the specifications alone it is probably still unlikely to hit the same heights as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or the iPhone 11 Pro.

Visually, the main difference between this device and the standard version is the curved screen you’ll find on the Pro. Wrapping around the sides at an 88-degree angle, this is one of the more extreme examples currently available, but what makes this one particularly useful is that the sides of the screen can have interactive movement; for example, if you slide your thumb up and down the side you can control the volume, with no need for a physical button. This functionality might excuse a design that some people might otherwise find irritating or unnecessary.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera

The main camera consists of four different sensors: a 40-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra wide lens, and a Time of Flight sensor. This hardware alone offers a versatile shooting experience, but its considerably augmented with software features such as Night mode and slow motion.

The Night mode worked excellently in a dark room when the camera was held steady for approximately seven seconds; vivid green and blue colours emerged, delivering punchy pictures from sheer blackness. The slow motion video (which can reach a mind-bending 7680fps) was also impressively smooth results.

The camera gave great amounts of detail, reproduced vivid colours, and dealt very well with lighting in an environment with harsh overheads lights and heavy shadows. The macro photography option (which kicked in automatically with a nearby subject) is also very high in detail, and is a nice extra option which remains relatively rare on smartphones.

We named the Huawei P30 Pro as the best camera phone on the market, so we hope that the Mate 30 Pro can equal or even eclipse that standard when it undergoes our full review. The early signs are certainly promising.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Design

The Mate 30 Pro has minimal bezels and a curved screen, which gives it an incredible screen to body ratio, but as mentioned previously the large notch is still at the top of the screen, which might disappoint people who want an uninterrupted display — especially when we’ve seen ingenious solutions to the problem, like the pop-up camera from the OnePlus 7 Pro and the reversible camera module on the Asus Zenfone 6.

On the rear, the surface is shiny and glossy, with a large circular module for the quad camera that nicely catches the light. It’s fairly attractive appearance, without being too flashy.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Software

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro runs an open source version of Android 10 — but crucially, there are none of the familiar Google apps like Maps, YouTube, or Gmail that come pre-installed, and there’s no easy way to get them on your phone. Most people will be stuck with Huawei’s own fairly limited App Gallery instead.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro — Early Verdict

From our brief hands-on, this feels like a top performing handset, with very impressive photographic capabilities. But the key problem is in the software, or lack of it: without Google apps, this will be a tough sell to the general market.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy

