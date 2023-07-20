Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Loewe’s latest TV is 77-inches of OLED goodness

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

They say bigger is better, and Loewe’s new bild i.77 TV is looking to put that expression to the test with its 77-inch screen size.

Loewe are celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2023, and the bild i.77 TV sees the company expand to its largest size yet for its luxury line-up of smart 4K TVs.

As you’d expect from an OLED it offers class-leading black levels and high contrast images, and comes with a hidden, integrated soundbar for what’s essentially an all-in-one audio-visual hub. If you want an idea of the type of performance you can expected, have a look at our review of the bild i.55 TV.

You can add one of Loewe’s subwoofers to produce room-filling, home cinema style experience, or rely on the soundbar itself with its 1360W of power, and Dolby Atmos support up to 5.1.2 channels. With its HDMI eARC input, the integrated bar could be swapped out for one of Loewe’s Klang soundbar.

But, for those who choose to stick with Loewe’s sound system, it supports DTS Play-Fi, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for streaming to speakers and creating a multi-room surround system in your home.

To complete the entertainment options, the Loewe bild i.77 has native apps for the likes of Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and an app we’ve never heard of called Zattoo. Apparently it’s big in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (and only available in those countries, hence it’s popularity).

As usual, you can expect a high level of craftmanship from Loewe’s luxury TVs, with the bild i.77 featuring a lacquered fabric-covered back panel, with hidden cable routing and a magnetic cover to help hide things for a more elegant appearance.

loewe bild_i_77_F2C no bar

There are differing placement options depending on the room, as the bild i.77 supports wall-mounting, or it can free-stand on the Loewe floor stand flex, or free float on the Loewe floor2ceiling stand. The latter option is exactly as you might imagine it, with a ceiling rod that can be adjusted depending on the ceiling height (up to 2.9m) and the required TV height position (from 65cm).

The Loewe bild i.77 dr+, to give it its full name, is on sale now via authorised retailers, packaged with its wall mount universal stand. The recommended retail price in the UK is scorching £5999. Better get saving.

