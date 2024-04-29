Volumio’s Motivo Streamer merges function and beauty in one device

Italian music streaming brand Volumio has introduced its Motivo Streamer, which it describes as “blending beautiful Italian craft with true audio innovation”.

And we can genuinely say that the Motivo Streamer isn’t something we’ve seen before, a streaming device that looks like a large tablet but with headphone amplifier integration.

The 8-inch screen features red control dial for operation, with Volumio claiming that it has the software and hardware connectivity to work with a range of streaming services, and the ability to integrate with “any” home entertinment system or pair of headphones. That’s a lofty claim.

And it’s backed up by its specs. Inside is a Sabre ES9038 DAC that supports high-resolution music files up to PCM 384kHz. You’ve also got analogue XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced outputs, along with coaxial and optical digital (up to PCM 192kHz), as well as DSD256 support, and USB audio output up to PCM 768kHz.

The tablet-looking device is driven by Volumio’s customised software, with AI powered music disovery onboard through its app.

There’s a range of music streaming services that the Motivo Streamer is compatible with, a list that includes Spotify, Tidal (including the Connect version), Qobuz, YouTube, Bandcamp, Pandora, Fusion DPS and Roon Ready support. Also available to users is support to cast to Sonos, Google Cast, and Bluetooth 5 devices.

The interface is “fully integrated with Web-Radios Directories”, AirPlay via Shairport Sync, along with CD playback and ripping. By the sounds of it, the Motivo Streamer offers plenty of ways to get into and discover music.

And it incurs a rather large asking price too. The Motivo is available for €1749 / £1499 / $1849.