Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Volumio’s Motivo Streamer merges function and beauty in one device

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Italian music streaming brand Volumio has introduced its Motivo Streamer, which it describes as “blending beautiful Italian craft with true audio innovation”.

And we can genuinely say that the Motivo Streamer isn’t something we’ve seen before, a streaming device that looks like a large tablet but with headphone amplifier integration.

The 8-inch screen features red control dial for operation, with Volumio claiming that it has the software and hardware connectivity to work with a range of streaming services, and the ability to integrate with “any” home entertinment system or pair of headphones. That’s a lofty claim.

And it’s backed up by its specs. Inside is a Sabre ES9038 DAC that supports high-resolution music files up to PCM 384kHz. You’ve also got analogue XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced outputs, along with coaxial and optical digital (up to PCM 192kHz), as well as DSD256 support, and USB audio output up to PCM 768kHz.

The tablet-looking device is driven by Volumio’s customised software, with AI powered music disovery onboard through its app.

There’s a range of music streaming services that the Motivo Streamer is compatible with, a list that includes Spotify, Tidal (including the Connect version), Qobuz, YouTube, Bandcamp, Pandora, Fusion DPS and Roon Ready support. Also available to users is support to cast to Sonos, Google Cast, and Bluetooth 5 devices.

The interface is “fully integrated with Web-Radios Directories”, AirPlay via Shairport Sync, along with CD playback and ripping. By the sounds of it, the Motivo Streamer offers plenty of ways to get into and discover music.

And it incurs a rather large asking price too. The Motivo is available for €1749 / £1499 / $1849.

You might like…

An iPad Pro M4 would signal Apple’s AI intent before iPadOS 18 arrives

An iPad Pro M4 would signal Apple’s AI intent before iPadOS 18 arrives

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra tipped to rival Apple Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra tipped to rival Apple Watch Ultra

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Samsung offering free Galaxy S24 when you pre-order a 2024 TV

Samsung offering free Galaxy S24 when you pre-order a 2024 TV

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Nintendo Switch 2’s secret weapon could be… magnets

The Nintendo Switch 2’s secret weapon could be… magnets

Chris Smith 3 days ago
iOS 18 and iPhone 16 on-device AI plan becomes clearer

iOS 18 and iPhone 16 on-device AI plan becomes clearer

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Bang and Olufsen’s iconic 6-disc CD changer returns to give us 90s flashbacks

Bang and Olufsen’s iconic 6-disc CD changer returns to give us 90s flashbacks

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words