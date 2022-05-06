Miami Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Four races in and its two wins apiece for Leclerc and Verstappen as they emerge as the two contenders for the 2022 Formula 1 World Driver’s championship.

And the fight will continue in the fifth round where F1 turns up to a new circuit. For the first time, the F1 circus will find itself in Miami at a new temporary track around the Miami Dolphins’ NFL stadium. F1 will be hoping the glitz, glamour and exoticness of Miami rubs off as it looks to bed itself in the American market.

But we’re here for the racing first and foremost, and while it’s expected that Ferrari and Red Bull will duke it out for the win, Mercedes are said to be bringing upgrades that could boost their so far disappointing season. They’ll certainly be hoping they have reduced the issues with their porpoising car. If not, it could be a long season.

This weekend also marks the first round of all-female W-Series as Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell return to track, the former looking to win her third W-Series championship.

Here’s how to watch the Miami F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8.30pm UK time on Sunday May 8th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 6th May

7.30pm – Practice 1

10.30pm – Practice 2

Saturday 7th May

6pm – Practice 3

10.30pm – Miami Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 8th May

8.30pm – Miami Grand Prix race

How to watch the Miami F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Miami F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Highlights of qualifying will be shown on the morning of Sunday 8th at 8.30am. Highlights of the race will be shown early Monday morning at 12.30am on May, 9th.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

