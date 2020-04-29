The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success for the famous Japanese giants and a sequel to the hybrid console seems a sure-fire bet. A Nintendo Switch 2 is far from confirmed but there are plenty of rumours, speculation and hopes for what we could see when the device finally makes an appearance.

A follow-up to the Nintendo Switch was long expected to emerge this year – with a ton of rumours about a Nintendo Switch Pro. However, these hopes were dashed when the Nintendo Switch Lite was revealed alongside a slightly updated original Nintendo Switch.

We don’t know if we’ll ever get a Nintendo Switch Pro but an eventual fully-fledged Nintendo Switch 2 seems like a certainty – even if we do have to wait a couple of years.

The lack of a Nintendo Switch Pro does mean that there has already been a lot of ideas floated around for how Nintendo could improve the Switch formula on any future console – from a better screen to more power.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 including all the latest news, release date, rumours, specs, games and more.

We’ve brought together all these theories along with a whole lot of rumour and speculation into this handy one-stop-shop for all your Nintendo Switch 2 information. Read on for the complete low-down and bookmark this page so you can check back as more details emerge.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date – When is it coming out?

Nintendo seems far from setting a date for the Nintendo Switch 2 and, to be honest, it could be several years.

Rumours of a Nintendo Switch 2 coming out in 2019 were derailed when the Nintendo Switch Lite was finally revealed. While the Switch Lite didn’t exclude the possibility of a 2019 sequel for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo chose to simply refresh the original – rather than an outright successor.

If you take a look at the release schedule for Nintendo consoles over the last decade or so, 2022 would seem like the most likely release date for a Nintendo Switch 2. 2006 saw the release of the Nintendo Wii, followed by the Wii U in 2012 and then the Switch in 2017.

However, console generations have gotten shorter in recent times and there is already a lot of demand for a Nintendo Switch with a wide range of hardware buffs. On that note…

Nintendo Switch 2 specs – How powerful will it be?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is yet to be announced so there are no details on specifications. The current Switch runs on a version of the Nvidia Tegra X1 – so we’d expect to see an upgraded version of this.

Nintendo’s hybrid console is far from marketed as a gaming powerhouse but – because of the popularity of the console – many game developers have looked to port their not insubstantial titles to the console e.g. Overwatch and The Witcher 3.

While The Witcher 3 hasn’t gotten a bad reception on the Switch, it did have to be significantly downgraded for the console and Overwatch was far less successful.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will – undoubtedly – have a faster processor than the original but some may hope it comes with an extra kick to enable the next-generation to more comfortably run power-intensive games. If the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly increased – however – it could affect battery.

Battery life is already a bit of an issue when using the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. Getting the balance right between increased specs and better battery on the Nintendo Switch 2 could be an uphill task.

Nintendo Switch 2 design – What will it look like?

The Nintendo Switch 2 would likely get a design revamp and we’d expect to see a slimmer design and improved display – along with Joy-Cons that would likely have had a redesign, too.

The sequel to the Nintendo Switch is far from being announced. However, Switch fans have been quite vocal about wanting an improved design – in particular, when it comes to the display.

Display itself has quite thick black bezels around the edge. In an age of smartphones that aim to have their screens go as far to the edge as possible, an improvement of this on the Switch 2 would be great.

As well as the design of the hardware, an improved screen would also add some style points to a new Nintendo Switch. In handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch has a 720p resolution and – while the art-style of many Nintendo games and the small size of the console has helped – moving up to 1080p would be a great addition.

However, upping the display quality could be another battery life-related issue for the Nintendo Switch 2 – the same goes for a slimmer design.

Nintendo Switch 2 price – How much will it cost?

There has been no price confirmation for the Nintendo Switch 2. With the original Switch priced at £279 and the new Switch Lite costing £199, we expect a sequel to cost around £300-£330 if not higher.

Any pricing predictions remain pure speculation at this point – especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 potentially being years away – so take any thoughts with a pinch of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 games – Have any titles been announced?

Given that the Nintendo Switch 2 is yet to be announced, it is safe to say that no games have been revealed. However, we can speculate on what could be coming – the very thought is quite exciting.

We already know a Breath of the Wild sequel is on the way and it seems certain to launch on the Nintendo Switch – but what comes next? We might see another Breath of the Wild-like game on a Switch 2. Nintendo may even reinvent the series again for a new console.

While a sequel to Breath of the Wild has been announced, we are yet to hear anything on a follow-up to fellow Nintendo success story Super Mario Odyssey. Odyssey was a long time coming but if a sequel is released early on in the life of the Nintendo Switch 2 then it will surely attract a lot of hype.

Here are a few more sequels we think we could see but are mostly just excited to think about:

Splatoon 3

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2

Bayonetta 4

Hollow Knight 3

Luigi’s Mansion 4

Super Mario Maker 3

Super Smash Bros Ultimate sequel

New Pokemon

Tetris 99 sequel

Mario Kart 9

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo has a wide breadth of games to look to that it could iterate on for a future console. There are plenty of games that are typically thought of as Nintendo titles that fans would be eager to see a sequel for. Along with these games, fans have remained hungry for the prospect of seeing their favourite console games ported over to the Switch and this could happen even more frequently with a more powerful Nintendo Switch 2.

