iPhone 13: Smaller notch, improved cameras and the new A15 chip

Apple has just announced the new iPhone 13 – the latest entry in its incredibly popular smartphone line. Here’s everything we know so far about the device.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both finally here after months of leaks, rumours and news. On the surface, it certainly feels like a smaller update, especially when compared to last year, but that’s not to say there isn’t a load of new features.

There’s a new A15 Bionic chip that Apple says is ‘50% faster than the competition’, a smaller notch, improved cameras and a whole new range of colours. It is missing the new ProMotion 120Hz display of the Pro models, though which is something of a shame.

As was the case in 2020, there are two versions of the iPhone 13. A regular model and a smaller iPhone 13 Mini. While most features are the same across the two, there could be some slight differences with the Mini model when it comes to battery life. Apple is touting improved endurance across the board for all the new phones.

In terms of the display, it looks as though the notch is slightly smaller this time around. This was heavily rumoured, but hardly touched upon during the event.

The iPhone 13 series will be up for pre-order from Friday September 17, with phones beginning to ship a week later on September 24. Unlike last year, all the phones will be available at the same time so you’ve got a choice of four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Pricing will start at £679/$699 for the 128GB Mini and rise to £779/$799 for the standard 12 model. There’s also a 256GB model and a 512GB version.

Screen

The display remains an OLED panel in the same 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes and it can get even brighter.

Apple says the new models can hit 1200 nits of brightness making it 20% brighter. This should be especially noticeable when you’re streaming HDR content.

The display also retains the Ceramic Shield coating Apple debuted last time around. There’s even a slightly smaller notch (Apple says the size has been reduced by 20%), which should please those who find the current version a little too annoying.

Camera

It’s the camera where the iPhone 13 has the most notable array of upgrades. The 12MP ultra wide camera has a new 120-degree field of view and a faster aperture, while the 12MP wide has the same sensor shift stabilisation as the previous Max models. This should help get better photos in lower-light situations.

That main sensor has a wider aperture too and larger pixels. Apple says this should help low-light performance again, reducing the noise.

There are plenty of updates to the phone’s video skills too. A new Cinematic Mode is there to help bring some Hollywood glam to your shooting. The camera will automatically zoom in on faces and pan around. This works when shooting in Dolby Vision HDR too.

Apple demoed this tech off with a nifty Knives Out parody and it certainly looked impressive. You’ll be able to use these features with the front camera too.

Performance

Inside the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini is the new A15 Bionic chipset, which offers a subtle range of improvements over the previous model. It’s much the same as the A14 Bionic, with the same 6-core CPU and 5nm architecture however there are now more transistors.

Apple claims this new chip is 50% faster than the ‘competition’ – however it’s hard to really judge what Apple is comparing that too. If you plump for the iPhone 13 Pro you’ll have a little more graphics oomph to play with too.

There’s wider 5G support, a new base 128GB storage option (replacing the 64GB model) and more. RAM remains an unknown at this point.

Design

These iPhone 13 models look very much the iPhone 12. They have the same flat edges, flat display and glass backs. One change you’ll notice is the slightly different arrangement of the cameras on the back.

It retains the IP68 rating, MagSafe support and Lightning port for charging.

Colours

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will come in these colours: pink, red, black, blue and a silvery white.

While this no doubt a smaller update than we got last year, the iPhone 13 looks to be a good device. It's picked up the camera skills of the outgoing Pro Max, has some nifty video features and, importantly, a smaller notch. However as it lacks the ProMotion display it's no longer just as good as the Pro devices.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll update it as we learn more…Read on for all the previous rumours