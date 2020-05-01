The Airpods Pro 2 are the highly anticipated follow ups to the Apple’s ANC toting AirPod Pro wireless earbuds

In among the rumours for the AirPods 3 was a reference to Apple’s next premium true wireless earbud in the AirPods Por 2.

The original AirPods Pro received a good reception from reviewers, and they’ve proven popular with customers, selling more than the standard AirPods. They’ve improved on Apple’s previous efforts in the true wireless market, with better fit, improved sound and bringing active noise cancellation to the AirPods range.

We’ll be looking to the AirPods Pro 2 to continue on from where the first generation left off, but when is it coming and what features will it have? Here’s everything that we know about them so far.

AirPods Pro 2 release date — When are they coming out?

According to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst based in Taiwan, he indicated that the next gen AirPods Pro will go into production in the latter half of 2021, with a purported release date sometime in 2022.

That’s quite far off into the distance, so don’t expect them to arrive anytime soon.

AirPods Pro 2 price — How much will they cost?

As the AirPods Pros have cemented their position as the premium true wireless option in Apple’s range, you can bet the house that the Pro 2 will incur a similar cost.

At £249, the current AirPods Pro aren’t the most expensive true wireless out there. Unless they pack more features than before, £249 sounds right on the money for the sequel.

AirPods Pro 2 design — How will they look?

The AirPods Pro were much better in the design department. Better for comfort, noise isolation and much more suited for use with different activities. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (him again), the design is expected to remain similar, with the internal chip design to get a bit of a spruce up.

That’s not to say that improvements couldn’t be made to the exterior of the next-gen version. The capacitive stem is fiddly and not the most responsive. The reluctance to offer the buds in anything but glossy white means they attract dirt easily; not something you’d want for a earbud that costs over £200.

AirPods Pro 2 features — What we’d like to see

The first-generation AirPods Pro offered ANC, Transparency Mode, IPX4 resistance and Qi wireless charging. That’s a pretty decent spec list.

Battery life though, was on the weaker side with just 4.5 hours of juice available. That’s less than Sony, Sennheiser, 1MORE and even Cleer Audio. Apple needs to step up in this regard as 24 hours of battery is beginning to look rather low.

