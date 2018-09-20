Delete Instagram: How to deactivate or delete an Instagram account

Delete Instagram: How to delete an Instagram account or deactivate it

Social media sites aren’t in too many people’s good books at the moment. The likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have attracted huge amounts of criticism over recent years, and quitting social media is no longer perceived as being a particularly weird thing to do, as it once was. Read on for step-by-step guidance on how to delete Instagram.

Studies have suggested that the picture-sharing platform could be one of the most damaging social networks for young people’s mental health, and may also be driving feelings of inadequacy in users. Instagram’s infinitely scrolling photo stream is well-known to be designed to keep you engaged for as long as possible and, thought it recently introduced a time limit tool, it has also started allowing users to upload videos up to an hour in length, through IGTV.

Whatever your reason for deleting Instagram, there are two different ways to take your account offline.

The first is to deactivate your Instagram account, which is a temporary measure. When you deactivate your account, your profile, photos, comments and likes will all be hidden. However, when you log back in all of that information will be restored, and it will be like you never left.

The second way is to delete your Instagram account − an irreversible measure. When you delete your account, your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will be gone for good. It’s impossible to reactivate a deleted account.

What’s more, you won’t be able to sign up again with the same username, or add the same username to another account.

You can find out how to download your Instagram pictures, videos and other account details further down the page. First though, here’s how to deactivate an Instagram account.

Delete Instagram: How to deactivate Instagram

To temporarily deactivate an Instagram account, with a view to either resurrecting or permanently deleting it later down the line, follow these steps:

Visit the Instagram website and log into your account − you can’t deactivate an Instagram account from within the app

Navigate to your profile page and click ‘Edit Profile’

Select ‘Temporarily disable my account’ at the bottom of the page

Open the drop-down menu next to ‘Why are you disabling your account?’ and select the option most relevant to you

Re-enter your Instagram password when prompted

Select ‘Temporarily disable account’

Delete Instagram: How to delete an Instagram account permanently

To permanently delete Instagram, follow these steps:

Visit the Instagram website and log into your account − you can’t delete an Instagram account from within the app

Follow this link, which takes you to the ‘Delete Your Account’ page

Open the drop-down menu next to ‘Why are you deleting your account?’ and choose the option most relevant to you

Re-enter your Instagram password when prompted

Select ‘Permanently delete my account’

How to download your Instagram pictures and account details

Before getting rid of your Instagram account, it’s worth taking a few moments to download a copy of everything you’ve uploaded to the platform. This includes your photos, videos, comments and profile information.

To download your data, follow this link, enter your password and hit the Request Download button.

Unfortunately, it can take Instagram up to 48 hours to gather this data together and send it to you, so it requires some extra patience.

