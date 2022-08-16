After years of complaints from frustrated users, Instagram has finally brought back the ability to view your Instagram feed in chronological order. Here’s how to do it.

Instagram’s habit of showing users pretty much anything but the accounts they follow has been a point of contention for its users since the app first replaced chronological posts with an algorithm-based feed in 2016.

In fact, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri recently stated that, over time, Instagram will be adding more recommendations to your feed based on your interests.

Thankfully, in the same blog post, Mosseri also introduced two alternate ways to arrange your feed chronologically: Favourites and Following.

Following displays posts from the accounts you follow in the order they’re posted, so you can catch up on the most recent photos and videos first.

Favourites, meanwhile, compiles the latest content from accounts you’ve added to your Favourites list. These can be your friends, your family or your favourite celebrities and influencers.

Both options allow you to ditch the algorithm-based feed and view posts in chronological order. Read on to learn how to enable them

How to view Instagram in chronological order Step

1 Open the Instagram app These screenshots are taken from the iOS app, but the steps will also work on Android phones. Step

2 Tap on the Instagram logo You can find this in the top left corner of your home feed. Step

3 Hit Following to view your feed in chronological order You can also choose Favourites to see only posts from the accounts you’ve favourited in chronological order.