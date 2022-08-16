How to view Instagram in chronological order
After years of complaints from frustrated users, Instagram has finally brought back the ability to view your Instagram feed in chronological order. Here’s how to do it.
Instagram’s habit of showing users pretty much anything but the accounts they follow has been a point of contention for its users since the app first replaced chronological posts with an algorithm-based feed in 2016.
In fact, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri recently stated that, over time, Instagram will be adding more recommendations to your feed based on your interests.
Thankfully, in the same blog post, Mosseri also introduced two alternate ways to arrange your feed chronologically: Favourites and Following.
Following displays posts from the accounts you follow in the order they’re posted, so you can catch up on the most recent photos and videos first.
Favourites, meanwhile, compiles the latest content from accounts you’ve added to your Favourites list. These can be your friends, your family or your favourite celebrities and influencers.
Both options allow you to ditch the algorithm-based feed and view posts in chronological order. Read on to learn how to enable them
What you’ll need:
- An Instagram account
The Short Version
- Open Instagram
- Tap the Instagram logo
- Hit Following
How to view Instagram in chronological order
Step
1
Open the Instagram app
These screenshots are taken from the iOS app, but the steps will also work on Android phones.
Step
2
Tap on the Instagram logo
You can find this in the top left corner of your home feed.
Step
3
Hit Following to view your feed in chronological order
You can also choose Favourites to see only posts from the accounts you’ve favourited in chronological order.
Troubleshooting
The Favourites view is essentially a pared-down version of the Following feed that shows only the accounts you’ve added to your favourites list.
This makes it easier to catch up on the content you consider most important, like posts from your best friends and favourite celebrities, in chronological order without having to scroll through posts from every account you follow.
You can add up to 50 accounts to your favourites list by tapping the Following button on their page and choosing Add To Favourites.
No. Annoyingly, Instagram requires you to follow these steps every time you open the app if you want to view your feed chronologically.