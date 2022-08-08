Every wondered how your friends add music to their Instagram stories? Follow our guide to learn how to attach a song to your own story in just a few taps.

There are actually a few ways to add music to your Instagram story, but this guide will cover how to do it from right within the app using Instagram’s own music library. While this will have many of the most popular and trending tracks in it, you might struggle to find more specific songs by your favourite artists.

Read on to learn how to add music and lyrics to your Instagram story from the app’s own selection of songs, or scroll to the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page to find out how to link songs from Spotify or Apple Music.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Open Instagram Tap the Add To Story icon Snap a photo/video or choose one from your phone Tap the sticker icon Tap Music Choose a song Tap Done Tap the arrow Hit Share

How to apply music to an Instagram story Step

1 Open Instagram If you’re not already signed in to your account, you’ll need to do that too.

Step

2 Tap the Add To Story icon You can do this by tapping on your story or hitting the plus icon at the top of the app. Step

3 Choose a photo or video for your story This can be something from your phone or you can capture it directly in Instagram. Step

4 Tap the Sticker icon This is the square icon with a smiley face. Step

5 Tap Music You can also add mentions, links , locations and more while you’re here. Step

6 Choose a song You can find one in the suggested list or search for a specific song if Instagram has it. Step

7 Make any edits and tap Done You can choose which section of the song plays, along with the font and colour of the lyrics.

Step

8 Tap the arrow You can select which story you want to share it to at this stage or the next one. Step

9 Tap Share That’s it! You’ve posted a story with music on it.