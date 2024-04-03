Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if Instagram is down

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Instagram not working? The first step to reuniting with your Reels is to figure out if the app is down for everyone or just you.

If the platform isn’t experiencing an app-wide outage, you can likely get back online soon with a little bit of troubleshooting. Follow the steps in this guide to figure out what’s going on with Instagram.

What you’ll need 

  • A phone or tablet with Instagram installed 
  • An Instagram account 

The Short Version 

  1. Restart the Instagram app 
  2. Check your internet connection 
  3. Visit Instagram Comms on X (Twitter)  
  4. Head to Downdetector

How to check if Instagram is down

  1. Step
    1

    Restart the Instagram app 

    If you’re experiencing issues with the Instagram app, the first thing you should do is close and restart the app. You can also try restarting your device at this stage. How to check if Instagram is down

  2. Step
    2

    Check your internet connection 

    The next step is to check that your device is connected to the internet. To do this, try loading other apps or switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data. How to check if Instagram is down

  3. Step
    3

    Visit Instagram Comms on X (Twitter)  

    If Instagram is down, Meta will let you know here. How to check if Instagram is down

  4. Step
    4

    Head to Downdetector

    Finally, check Downdetector to see if others have reported an issue. If Instagram is down for many people, the app is most likely experiencing an outage. How to check if Instagram is down

Troubleshooting

What to do if Instagram is still down

If you’ve tried all of the above steps and Instagram only seems to be down for you, try installing and reinstalling the Instagram app on your device. Bear in mind you will have to sign into your account again so make sure you have your login information to hand.

How to report an issue on Instagram

Instagram encourages users to report any technical problems via the app. To do this, head to your profile, tap the three-line menu icon, select More Info And Support and tap Help. Then choose Report A Problem, locate the issue and shake your phone to report it. Finally, follow the on-screen instructions to submit your report.

You might like…

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to delete your Instagram account

How to delete your Instagram account

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

Hannah Davies 8 months ago
How to view Instagram in chronological order

How to view Instagram in chronological order

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
How to apply music to an Instagram story

How to apply music to an Instagram story

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words