How to check if Instagram is down

Instagram not working? The first step to reuniting with your Reels is to figure out if the app is down for everyone or just you.

If the platform isn’t experiencing an app-wide outage, you can likely get back online soon with a little bit of troubleshooting. Follow the steps in this guide to figure out what’s going on with Instagram.

What you’ll need

A phone or tablet with Instagram installed

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Restart the Instagram app Check your internet connection Visit Instagram Comms on X (Twitter) Head to Downdetector