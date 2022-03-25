Your Instagram DMs are a great way to keep up with friends, whether you’re responding directly to their stories or just dropping in to say hi. But, what can you do if you accidentally delete a message?

Is it possible to retrieve deleted messages from Instagram? The answer is yes and no. Scroll down to learn all you need to know about recovering old messages from Instagram.

While there is one common way to recover deleted messages from Instagram, it’s important to note that the method can be very hit and miss as far as its success rate goes.

Some people claim that downloading an archive of their Instagram data has allowed them to recover deleted messages, while others (including us) found it didn’t work for them. It all depends on what Instagram has stored on its servers.

It seems the easiest way to ensure you can always recover your messages is to download your data regularly so that, if they do get deleted, you have a backed-up copy on hand that you can look back on.

Luckily, it’s exactly the same process.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

Up to 48 hours for your request to process

The Short Version

Log in to Instagram in your browser Go to your Privacy and Security settings Scroll down to Data Download and hit Request Download Confirm your details and wait for an email Click the download link to download your data Open the file and check the Messages folder

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram Step

1 Go to Instagram.com in your browser This isn’t something that can be done in the Instagram app. Step

2 Sign in to your account You may already find yourself signed in if you’ve logged into Instagram recently. Step

3 Go to your profile You can do this by clicking the profile icon in the top-right corner and selecting Profile. Step

4 Click Edit Profile This option should be right next to your username. Step

5 Click Privacy and Security This will be on the left side of the screen. Step

6 Scroll down and click Request Download You can find the link directly under the Data Download heading. Step

7 Click Next to confirm your email address and chosen information format Stick with HTML if you just want to view your data and not import it into other services. Step

8 Enter your password and click Request Download Instagram warns it could take up to 48 hours for you to receive a link in your email inbox, though ours took an hour and a half. Step

9 Once you receive the email, click Download Information This will send you back to Instagram. You may need to log in again to verify it’s you. Step

10 Click Download Information The link will be available for up to two weeks, so be sure to download it before that time period is up or you’ll need to request a new link. Step

11 Head to the Messages folder to see an archive of your chats! It’s important to note that this folder will only contain the information that is stored on Instagram’s servers, so you might not find everything you’re looking for.