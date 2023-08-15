How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

If you’re a long-time Instagram user, you’ve probably built up quite a collection of personal photos and videos over the years. So, what happens to them if you delete your page or your account becomes compromised?

All of those memories could disappear at the press of a button, which is why we recommend backing your data up on a regular basis. This way you can feel safe in the knowledge there’s another copy of your photos and videos if anything does happen to your Insta account in the future.

Keep reading to learn how to download all of your Instagram data, including pictures, videos and stories with just a few taps.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Tap your profile picture Tap the three lines in the top right corner Select Your Activity Choose Download Your Information Tap Request A Download