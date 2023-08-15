Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re a long-time Instagram user, you’ve probably built up quite a collection of personal photos and videos over the years. So, what happens to them if you delete your page or your account becomes compromised?

All of those memories could disappear at the press of a button, which is why we recommend backing your data up on a regular basis. This way you can feel safe in the knowledge there’s another copy of your photos and videos if anything does happen to your Insta account in the future.

Keep reading to learn how to download all of your Instagram data, including pictures, videos and stories with just a few taps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instagram account 

The Short Version 

  1. Tap your profile picture 
  2. Tap the three lines in the top right corner 
  3. Select Your Activity 
  4. Choose Download Your Information 
  5. Tap Request A Download

How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  1. Step
    1

    Open Instagram

    Make sure you’re signed into the account you want to save photos and videos from. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your profile picture

    You can find this icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the three lines in the top right corner 

    This will take you to a menu with more options and account settings. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  4. Step
    4

    Select Your Activity 

    This button should be between Threads and Archive. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Download Your Information 

    You may need to scroll down to see this option. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Request A Download

    Finally, simply download your files within four days of making the request. How to download your Instagram pictures and videos

Troubleshooting

How long do I have to download my data?

Once you request your photos and videos, you’ll have four days to download them to your device. If you take too long, you’ll have to follow the above steps to request your data again.

How to set photos and videos to download automatically?

If you tend to use the Instagram camera to capture photos and video for your posts and story, you might be wondering if there’s a way to automatically save that footage to your phone’s camera roll while you’re at it.

To do this, just go to your profile, tap the three-line icon, select Settings And Privacy, choose Archiving And Downloading and toggle Save Original Photos on to automatically save unedited footage to your phone. You can also toggle Save Story To Camera Roll on to save your story to your phone by default.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

