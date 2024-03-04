How to use Vanish Mode on Instagram

Snapchat might have introduced the concept of disappearing messages to the world back in the day, but it isn’t the only app that carries the sneaky chat feature.

Meta announced Vanish Mode for Facebook Messenger and Instagram back in 2020, enabling disappearing messages, photos, videos, GIFs and stickers across the two social platforms. This content will vanish the moment one user leaves the chat or switches Vanish Mode off and there’s no option to copy, save or forward disappearing messages. Not only is this convenient for privacy but it also helps save storage on your smartphone.

Vanish Mode only works with accounts you’ve already connected with so you shouldn’t need to worry about unwanted disappearing messages from strangers. The feature is also unavailable for certain professional accounts.

Scroll down to learn how to activate Vanish Mode in your own Instagram chats.

What you’ll need

A smartphone

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Open Instagram Tap the message icon Select a chat Swipe up to switch on Vanish Mode