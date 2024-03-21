Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile out now on iOS and Android

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has finally launched on iOS and Android, bringing one of the most popular online games to smartphones.

As revealed late last month, Activision made Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store in the early hours of this morning. The game had been in a state of Limited Release for about a year, available only in a few select territories.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Warzone is a massively multiplayer first person Battle Royale game that sees up to 120 real players fighting to be the last one (or last team) standing. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile sees the original Verdansk map from the very first Warzone – a breakout hit during the lockdown period on console and PC – coming back to the fore.

You also get a selection of classic Call of Duty multiplayer maps on which to hone your skills and level up your guns. Progress is shared with Warzone on console and PC, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Apple users get a bit of a bonus from a graphical perspective, with an Peak setting that’s exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners.

At the other end of the scale, the game has some fairly modest minimum requirements, at least as stipulated by Activision last month. On iOS, it requires a phone that runs at least iOS 16 along with at least 3GB of RAM, which would appear to mean the iPhone X onwards.

On Android, you’ll need at least 4 GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 GPU or better. This means something like the Poco X3 NFC, an affordable phone from 2021, should be sufficient.