Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming March 21

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released worldwide on March 21, it has been confirmed.

Over on the official Call of Duty website, Activision has issued a post revealing that the mobile version of its hit Battle Royale game will land on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store on March 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in a Limited Release state for the past year or so, available in a select few territories while the developers optimised the code. Now it appears to be ready for prime time.

The original Warzone’s classic Verdansk map will be playable on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as will the smaller and more frenetic Rebirth Island. You’ll also be able to play a variety of Multiplayer maps via the release, including the chaotic classics Shipment and Shoot House, which should be handy for ranking up those weapons.

Talking of which, Activision also promises shared progress with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on console and PC.

Disney+ for £1.99 a month New and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for £1.99 a month for three months. The offer applies from Ferbuary 29th – 14th March, and you can sign up below. Disney

Save £9

Just £1.99 a month View Deal

The game is described as a “world-class, free-to-play Call of Duty title”. If you doubt that a mobile version of Call of Duty will be all that successful, you clearly haven’t been paying attention.

For one thing, a game called Call of Duty Mobile launched in 2019, and has been one of the biggest mobile game hits in history. For another, Activision has revealed that 45 million players have pre-registered for information on Warzone Mobile.

Make no mistake, this one’s going to be absolutely huge.