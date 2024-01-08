Apple Vision Pro finally has a release date

Apple’s first virtual/mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, now has a release date of February 2nd in the US.

The news was announced on Apple’s website, well over half a year after the Vision Pro was first unveiled back at Apple’s WWDC event in June 2023. Apple will start taking pre-orders for the device from 5am PST on Friday, January 19th.

The Vision Pro will have a starting price of $3499 (roughly £2750) for the 256GB model. If you think that’s pricey enough, you’ll also be able to add Zeiss optical inserts from $99 to help those who use prescription glasses.

Commenting on the reveal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “the era of spatial computing has arrived… Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

There’s no word yet on a UK release date for the Apple Vision Pro, but if the headset ends up being a success stateside, it wouldn’t be too hard to envision a global release in the near future.

Aside from its astronomically high price tag, the Apple Vision Pro marks a huge turning point for Apple as the company’s first entirely new product range since the first Apple HomePod in 2018 (unless you count 2021’s Apple AirTag, but that’s really more of an accessory).

Plus, as anyone still holding out for a folding phone from the Cupertino company can attest to, Apple is infamously slow at adopting new tech, instead waiting to do things the ‘Apple way’. The upside to this is that the extended development period tends to result in more thought out feature-sets: just look at the recent Apple Watch Ultra series to see how that elevates the fitness wearable scene.

With that in mind, there’s understandably a great deal of interest to see what the Vision Pro has learned from popular headsets like the Meta Quest 2, and the new features it plans to bring to market. We already know that the headset will be running the all-new visionOS, and bespoke versions of apps like Disney Plus and Safari, not to mention the plethora of games on Apple Arcade.

The news is sure to take a few eyes away from CES 2024, which is now up and running in Las Vegas. Several members of the Trusted Reviews team are on the ground at the event, so be sure to stay tuned for this year’s big announcements and innovations.